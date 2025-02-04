Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Trump offers Tiger Woods his condolences after death of golfer's mom

Trump honored Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Donald Trump reacted to the death of Tiger Woods’ mom, Kultida, on Tuesday.

The president’s statement on Truth Social was posted a few minutes after the legendary golfer announced the death of his 78-year-old mother.

Donald Trump and Tiger Woods

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 6, 2019. (Scott Taetsch-USA Today Sports)

"I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away — She has gone onto greener fairways!" Trump’s wrote in a post. "Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!"

Trump honored Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his first team. Kultida Woods was at the White House for that ceremony.

Woods made the announcement about the death of his mother in a post on X.

Tiger Woods poses with family and President Donald Trump

From left, Erica Herman, Kultida Woods, Sam Alexis Woods, Charlie Axel Woods, Tiger Woods, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for photographs after Tiger Woods was presented with the Medal of Freedom, May 6, 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Woods wrote. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. 

"Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

Tiger was Kultida and Earl Woods’ only child together. Tiger has a few half-siblings from his father’s first marriage. Kultida met Earl while he was on tour of duty in the military in Thailand. She was of Thai, Chinese and Dutch descent.

Tiger Woods and his mom, Kultida Woods

Tiger Woods and his mother Kultida Woods pose for photos prior to his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame at the PGA Tour Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ESPN noted that Tiger, whose real name is Eldrick, was named after his mother and father. The name Eldrick began with an E – in honor of Earl – and ended with a K – in honor of Kultida. 

