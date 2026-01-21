Trump to host major sports commissioners in Oval Office for America 250 planning: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The commissioners of the four major sports leagues — the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB — will reportedly meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office next week as he unveils plans for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The NFL’s Roger Goodell, NBA’s Adam Silver, MLB’s Rob Manfred and NHL’s Gary Bettman are all scheduled to attend the event next week, per The Athletic. The exact date is subject to change.

The White House and the four sports leagues did not immediately answer Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"America 250" will have a sports connection, including the announced UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House scheduled for June 14.

Trump also announced the White House would host the Patriot Games, a high school athletic event that will span four days with athletes participating from all over the country. Trump said "one young man and one young woman from each state and territory" would be competing in the games.

The leagues have also taken action as part of the 250th anniversary, with the NFL announcing in November it will participate in the anniversary with on-field promotions and commemorative footballs featuring the America 250 logo.

"America 250" will be stenciled on the sidelines during playoff games, and officials will have special America 250 coins for the coin toss before kickoffs.

And the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the U.S. this summer, starting in June and running through mid-July, with the final game hosted at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Trump has frequented many sporting events since beginning his second term in office, including the 2025 Super Bowl, the Ryder Cup at Bethpage on Long Island, the FIFA Club World Cup final and, most recently, the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami, where he watched the Indiana Hoosiers defeat the Miami Hurricanes.

