Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Roger Goodell stands firm on Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show after Trump calls selection 'ridiculous'

Goodell says decision to hire Bad Bunny was 'carefully thought through'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
'The View' co-hosts laud NFL for tapping Bad Bunny for Super Bowl halftime show Video

'The View' co-hosts laud NFL for tapping Bad Bunny for Super Bowl halftime show

The co-hosts of "The View" praised the NFL's decision to tap Bad Bunny as this season's Super Bowl halftime performer and lauded it as a good business decision.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL remains committed to have Bad Bunny perform during the Super Bowl LX halftime show, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.

Goodell addressed the controversy surrounding the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist, some of which comes from President Donald Trump, at the annual Fall League Meeting on Wednesday. This was the first time Goodell discussed the choice of Bad Bunny, though the backlash is nothing new for him.

"It’s carefully thought through," Goodell said of the decision-making process for the halftime show. "I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bad Bunny noted why he's not touring in the U.S.

Latin music artist Bad Bunny said in a new interview he doesn't have U.S. tour dates on his latest tour because he doesn't want ICE raids at the events.  (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny, whose birth name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has caught flak from Trump and his supporters given his public comments about the president and his administration. The 31-year-old, who has won three Grammys, recently expressed fears about U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), which is why he decided to do a residency in his native Puerto Rico to avoid stops in the United States.

KRISTI NOEM TORCHES NFL AS 'WEAK,' VOWS ICE WILL SHOW UP AT SUPER BOWL AMID BAD BUNNY SCANDAL

He said earlier last month he didn't book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

"But there was the issue of, like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D.

Bad Bunny also recorded and posted video of what he described as local ICE raids to social media in Puerto Rico.

"Look, those motherf------s are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela," he said in Spanish, mentioning ICE working on the Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, a city east of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan.

"Sons of b------, instead of leaving the people alone and working there," he added.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art May 5, 2025, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Some NFL fans had an issue not only with those comments, but with his hit songs all being sung in Spanish. But Goodell has no qualms with the show he’s expecting from Bad Bunny.

"We're confident it's going to be a great show," Goodell said. "He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment."

Despite Bad Bunny’s massive popularity around the globe, Trump told Newsmax he had never heard of Bad Bunny before the Super Bowl announcement.

"I don’t know who he is," Trump told the outlet. "I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous."

The decision makes sense to Goodell, though.

Roger Goodell looks on at Super Bowl press conference

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during a press conference at Caesars Superdome Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world," the commissioner said. "That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value."

So, Bad Bunny will prepare for his Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Feb. 8, 2026.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue