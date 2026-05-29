Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter hug out differences, but neither apologizes over Trump dispute

Jaxson Dart spoke to reporters about his well-chronicled introduction of President Donald Trump at a rally last week and after he was done, it was Abdul Carter's turn to make his way to the microphone. As the two New York Giants teammates passed each other, they embraced.

The Giants want the world to know there is no beef inside their locker room in general, or between the two players in particular despite the fact the starting quarterback supports Trump and the blossoming defensive lineman has an obvious distaste for the president.

But there's a catch amid all this understanding: While these two guys may not dislike each other, they do not agree. Even now.

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"Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things," Carter told reporters. "Jaxson is one of our leaders. He's the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself and what he does, but he represents all of us, and that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.

"But if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe or what I stand on, to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world."

Carter, most folks know by now, was the only Giants player to openly criticize Dart's appearance with the president. And he doubled down on Friday, even though he previously deleted the posts on social media that gave voice to the criticism.

Dart, meanwhile, seemed to struggle through a prepared statement as he explained his decision to meet with and introduce Trump — not that he had to, but just for the record. His voice close to cracking at times, Dart explained how his family background made meeting with the President feel like the right thing to do.

"This was a unique opportunity, you know, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States," Dart said. "My thinking was pretty simple in the fact of, you know, I've always loved this country. I have extended family members who have fought wars. I have two uncles who have retired from the Air Force Academy and served themselves. And I even have a great grandfather who served as Secretary of Treasury at some point.

"So the President position has always been a position that I've well respected, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party and, you know, my intentions were just that."

Even as Dart and Carter continue to disagree on politics, each of them made the point that doesn't mean they're openly hating each other.

"...That doesn't mean that we have to spread hate," Carter said. "It doesn't mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef. I sit next to Jaxson every day. Every team meeting and we close, we talk. As long as we make sure we got the same goal as a team and our goals align, which they do, and I feel like that's all that matters. So I just want to move past this and yeah, that's it."

Again. No apologies from either side even as the two players discussed the matter.

"No," Carter said. "I don't want him to say he's sorry. Stand on what you believe in. But it can't be a problem when I stand on what I believe in. That's all that matters to me. As long as we have that understanding, it's all good."

TRUMP BACKS GIANTS QB JAXSON DART AFTER RALLY APPEARANCE BACKLASH, SAYS 'HE'S ALSO LOVED MORE'

Said Dart: "Yeah, I mean, we just talked. You know, me and Abdul came here at the same time. We shared a lot of very similar experiences. We've experienced adversity through a season and had to have each other's backs and that's exactly what we continued to do today.

"You know, me and him are one of the closer guys on the team with each other. So, you know, we've had a lot of conversations. And he's my brother, I know that I'm a brother to him, and, at the end of the day, we want to be the best people and players for each other."

Dart added that he understands politics are "a sensitive matter" and that being the team's starting quarterback carries responsibility.

After their initial embrace, Dart stood off to the side to listen to Carter speak. And when Carter was done, the two players left together.

That left coach John Harbaugh and backup quarterback and team leader Jameis Winston to fill in some holes. Harbaugh did not criticize either Dart or Carter and said this week's team meeting on the matter was mostly about players airing their opinions because it is ultimately their team.

Winston then tried to put the issue to bed.

"I'm proud of Jaxson and Abdul for having this conversation and getting in front of y'all and speaking what they would love," Winston said. "I'm proud of our team for understanding that we don't have to pick a side in this."

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And then Winston blamed the media for the controversy.

"Being proud of my teammates being separated by the mass media and hearing the opinions of people that don't have nothing to do with this building, but just looking at a reason to point fingers at a blonde hair, blue-eyed, White boy, and a Black Muslim," is how Winston described his feelings. "That is what's happening to the world, right? And they poke and pry at these young men."

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