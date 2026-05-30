Donald Trump shouts out Jaxson Dart after Giants QB's appearance at event was met with controversy

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart hopping on stage to introduce President Donald Trump, and his teammate Abdul Carter calling him out for it, has been the talk of the sports world this week.

Everyone has given their take on it, and the two players at the center of it all have worked things out, and it doesn't seem like there's some schism in the team's locker room.

However, President Trump is firmly on Jaxson Dart's side, as you might expect.

In fact, he's all in on Jaxson Dart, the WINNER.

TRUMP BACKS GIANTS QB JAXSON DART AFTER RALLY APPEARANCE BACKLASH, SAYS 'HE'S ALSO LOVED MORE'

"Thank you Jaxson! It was great being with you," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform. "I know you’re taking some heat from the Radical Left Lunatics who are jealous of you, me, and everyone who surrounds us but, I also know that your Jersey also went to Number One, and you’re making Millions of Dollars so, YOU ARE A WINNER — THEY ARE ALL LOSERS."

I can never get enough of the president's writing. There's just never been anything like it.

Can we just take a moment to appreciate the wild capitalization?

"Radical Left Lunatics" and "Number One" I kind of get because he's almost using them like titles, while "Jersey" reeks of auto-correct. But it would've never occurred to me to capitalize "Millions of Dollars," but that's probably because I've never encountered that in my own life.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Maybe your perspective on it changes when you rake in a cool million... I mean Million.

But man, what a post.

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Just when you think this whole "controversy" is cooling off, here comes the president to take a leaf blower ot the smoldering coals.

So, now, we'll see if there's any more that comes of this now that President Trump has put the ball back in the Losers' court.