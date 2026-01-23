Trump administration pushing for IndyCar race on National Mall for America250

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Transportation is making a push to hold an IndyCar race on the National Mall as part of the America250 celebration, FOX Business confirmed Friday.

In conjunction with the push, President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social an AI-generated video promoting the race. The video featured fans around the National Mall and drivers speeding through a Washington, D.C., raceway.

"The Grand Prix is an unprecedented opportunity to celebrate our nation’s proud racing pedigree, showcase the beauty of the National Mall and generate millions in critical tourism revenue for the capital," a Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

"The Trump Administration is determined to make D.C. great again, and this race is another example of that commitment. We’ll keep working with our partners in Congress to outline the positive impacts it will have on the District and correct the record."

Organizers are aiming for the event to take place on Aug. 21. IndyCar normally runs on Sundays, but there is no event slated for the Sunday after the Aug. 16 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham. The next race scheduled is the Snap-On Milwaukee, a two-day event Aug. 29-30, a Saturday and Sunday. Aug. 21 is a Friday.

Neither the White House nor IndyCar immediately responded to an email asking whether the race has been confirmed to take place.

The event does have a roadblock ahead of it, though, as advertising on Capitol grounds is forbidden. It is not clear exactly where the track would be located, but the video Trump posted featured the Capitol, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial.

Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have been notified of the plans, Punchbowl News reported.

If the all-clear were given, it would be the second major sporting event held in the nation’s capital as part of America250, along with a UFC event slated for June 14, Trump’s 80th birthday, at the White House.

UFC CEO and President Dana White brushed off concerns that a planned White House fight card marking America’s 250th anniversary would be "too political," saying that "just about everybody on the roster" wants to compete.

In recent interview with Bloomberg’s Romaine Bostick , White was asked if he thought it would be a challenge to get fighters to participate in the UFC event scheduled for June out of fear that it would be "too political" or have "too many political overtones," a notion he shot down.

"I mean, I don’t know how it would be too political other than it’s at the White House," he responded with a laugh. "Listen, if you look back throughout history, I think [former President] George Bush was a big baseball fan, [former President Barack] Obama was an NBA fan and Trump is a UFC fan. I don’t think that any of those guys being fans made any sport too political."

The NFL has also partnered with America250, including the America250 logo on footballs starting in Week 18 of the 2025 season.

