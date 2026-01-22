Expand / Collapse search
Soccer

Trinity Rodman becomes highest-paid women's soccer player in the world with Washington Spirit deal

Spirit keep the USWNT star in the States with an annual salary over $1 million, per her agent

Scott Thompson
Trinity Rodman will remain in the United States, as the NWSL’s Washington Spirit gave her a record-breaking deal for women’s soccer.

Rodman, 23, is now the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world after agreeing to a new contract with the Spirit worth an annual salary of over $1 million, her agent Mike Senkowski told ESPN.

Rodman’s deal keeps her with the Spirit through 2028.

Trinity Rodman at contract ceremony

From left to right, Washington Spirit President of Soccer Operations Haley Carter, Trinity Rodman, team owner Michele Kang and Chief Executive Officer Kim Stone pose for a photo during a press conference at BMO Stadium on Jan. 22, 2026. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

"I’ve made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family, and I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career," Rodman said in a statement. "I’m proud of what we’ve built since my rookie season, and I’m excited about where this club is headed."

As Rodman put pen to paper on Thursday night, it ended the back-and-forth regarding her contract. She had been a free agent since her last contract expired at the end of 2025, and there was an onslaught of teams trying to sign the U.S. Women’s National Team star around the globe.

Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, had reported offers from teams mostly in England. With the NWSL’s salary cap, it was expected those deals overseas would rival whatever the Spirit could give Rodman.

However, both sides started to negotiate a deal that could be backloaded. The deal, which was worked on in November 2025. But NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman killed the deal, which was reported to be a four-year contract worth over $1 million per season.

At the time, Berman called the deal violating "the spirit of the league."

Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit wipes a tear during a press conference at BMO Stadium on Jan. 22, 2026.

Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit wipes a tear during a press conference at BMO Stadium on Jan. 22, 2026. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

Rodman’s chances of remaining in the States appeared slim after that, but the NWSL wanted to keep one of Team USA’s bright, young stars in the U.S.

Thus, the board of governors approved the High Impact Player rule, which allows teams to spend up to $1 million over the cap on contracts for star players like Rodman who meet specific parameters, including performance on the pitch and marketability.

Rodman was emotional as she signed the deal, wiping away tears after a long process.

"Trinity is a generational player, but more important, she represents the future of this club and the future of women’s soccer," Spirit majority owner Michele Kang said in a statement. "This agreement reflects our belief that elite talent deserves elite commitment.

Trinity Rodman smiles

Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit answers questions during a press conference at BMO Stadium on Jan. 22, 2026. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

"At the Spirit, we are building something enduring: a club that competes for championships every year, invests in excellence and creates an environment where world-class players can thrive long-term. Trinity choosing to continue her career in Washington is a powerful statement about what we are building here."

Rodman has totaled 28 goals and 17 assists in 97 matches played through her five seasons with the Spirit, the team that drafted her second overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

