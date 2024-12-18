Trinity Rodman on 'trauma' of being raised by former NBA star Dennis Rodman: 'Extremely selfish human being'

American soccer star Trinity Rodman spoke out against her father, former NBA champion Dennis Rodman, during an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast this week.

Trinity, who plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), reflected on the strained relationship she has with her father, despite his efforts to help maintain a close public image. She insisted she finds it "frustrating" whenever she is doing interviews and is asked about her father, due to the "trauma" that she has held inside about him.

"I think we never want to make him look bad, and that is at the cost of kind of holding in a lot and a lot of issues that we’ve gone through and just trauma per se," she said in the episode. "I just feel like I’ve been in a place of going through interviews where people are like, ‘Oh, was your dad there? What’s your dad feeling?’ and I feel like I try to make it obvious that I don’t know."

Trinity says she is even frustrated with herself at times for giving sympathy to her father, especially when he tries to flaunt his children in public.

"It's just hard because it's like even now I'm trying to be honest about it, and I'm still giving him sympathy, which is frustrating for me because in reality, I think he's an extremely selfish human being," she said.

"I think everything has always been about him. He's gone through s---, but at the same time, I'm like, he loves the spotlight. He loves the cameras. He loves bringing his children on stage and being like, ‘Oh, these are my kids.’ All that stuff and even the mind… the mind f---, but like, for me emotionally, he's put me through like, oh my gosh."

Trinity added that she doesn't have her father's number saved in her phone and that they will often go months without talking at all. But despite their long gaps in communicating, she claimed that he will still reach out to her to invite her to appear in a reality TV show alongside him.

According to her, simply hearing his voice is "painful," and oftentimes when he calls her, he's drunk.

At one point, Trinity said that her father attempted to call her from a different phone number that was based in Texas, then left her a voicemail that was too long for her to feel comfortable listening to.

"He’s been trying to call me, and it’s a Texas number. Didn’t know he lived in Texas, so that’s news to me. So, I’m just thinking it’s spam risk, all this stuff and I’m like, ‘Okay. They’re just spam calls. Ignore them.’ I get those all the time, so I was ignoring it, and then I see voicemails from it, and then I look, and I hear it for a second. I was like, ‘F---,’ and I think I heard it for a second because I saw that the voicemail was 40 seconds long. I was like, ‘Nah. I’m not doing that,’ and it’s just like a hit or miss day for me. It’s like if I want to go through that or not, and I’m just like, ‘No," she said.