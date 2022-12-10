Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

Tributes to American soccer journalist Grant Wahl pour in after death at World Cup: 'May he rest in paradise'

Former Sports Illustrated writer Grant Wahl was 48 years old when he died while covering the World Cup in Qatar

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup Video

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

Fox News host Trace Gallagher shares breaking news regarding the death of one of the best known soccer journalists, Grant Wahl, while covering the World Cup in Qatar on 'Fox News @ Night.'

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl died Friday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48 years old. 

Wahl "fell ill" while at Lusail Stadium while covering the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands, a spokesperson for the Qatari World Cup planning committee told Fox News. 

Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014, in New York City. 

Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014, in New York City.  (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)

U.S. Soccer released a statement Friday night confirming the news. 

AMERICAN SOCCER JOURNALIST GRANT WAHL ‘LAUGHING AT A JOKE’ ON TWITTER MINUTES BEFORE COLLAPSE, WITNESS SAYS

"Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality know we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport," U.S. Soccer said. "Grant made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us."

Wahl, writing for his own website while covering the World Cup in Qatar, worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021. He was well known for writing the Sports Illustrated cover story on LeBron James when he was still in high school. 

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl and his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder.

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl and his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweise)

"He spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron covering me over the course of time before that cover story came out," James said Friday night. "And I’ve always kind of watched from a distance. Even when I moved up in the ranks and became a professional and he kind of went to a different sports and things of that nature over the years, anytime his name would come up I would always think back to me as a teenager and having Grant in our building down at St. V. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"So, it’s a tragic loss. It’s unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was and I wish his family, like I said, my best. And may he rest in paradise."

Tributes poured in following the news, with members of sports media and the soccer community posting to social media to remember Wahl.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Heartbreaking," ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas posted to Twitter. "Grant Wahl was everything a great journalist should strive to be, and an even better person. The best of us."

On Thursday, Wahl spoke on his podcast about feeling ill while at the World Cup and having bronchitis earlier in the week. 

Grant Wahl with a world cup replica trophy, in recognition of their achievement of covering 8 or more FIFA World Cups, during an AIPS / FIFA Journalist on the Podium ceremony at the Main Media Centre on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. 

Grant Wahl with a world cup replica trophy, in recognition of their achievement of covering 8 or more FIFA World Cups, during an AIPS / FIFA Journalist on the Podium ceremony at the Main Media Centre on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.  (Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"My body, I think, told me, even after the U.S. went out, ‘Dude, you are not sleeping enough.’ It rebelled on me," Wahl said. "So I’ve had a case of bronchitis this week, I’ve been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now, including today. I’m feeling better today. I basically canceled everything on this Thursday that I had and napped, and I’m doing slightly better. You can probably tell in my voice that I’m not 100% here."

Wahl had earlier been denied entry to a World Cup stadium while wearing a rainbow-colored shirt.

Wahl leaves behind his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings