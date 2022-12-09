Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Dutch force improbable tie but fall in penalty kicks; Argentina advances to semifinals

Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals Tuesday

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands had all the ingredients of a classic, and it certainly delivered.

Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe

Neither quarterfinal match could be settled in regulation and required penalty kicks to determine who would play in the semifinals Tuesday. Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout, advancing Messi’s quest to win the World Cup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's second goal via a penalty during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match against the Netherlands at Lusail Stadium Dec. 9, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's second goal via a penalty during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match against the Netherlands at Lusail Stadium Dec. 9, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Earlier Friday, Croatia stunned Brazil in their quarterfinal matchup, winning on penalty kicks and stamping its ticket to the semifinal round.

Messi converted on his penalty kick at the end of Round 1 to put Argentina up 1-0.

Damián Martínez stopped Steven Berghuis' kick to keep the Dutch off the board through the first two rounds of penalty kicks.

WORLD CUP 2022: CROATIA ELIMINATES BRAZIL IN PENALTY SHOOTOUT, ADVANCING TO SEMIFINALS

Leandro Paredes put Argentina up 2-0 through two rounds with a goal along the post. Teun Koopmeiners finally got the Dutch on the board in penalty kicks in Round 3. 

Gonzalo Montiel kept Argentina on the path to victory with his kick to make it 3-1 through the first three rounds.

Lautaro Martínez scored the clinching penalty kick.

In regulation, Wout Weghorst's header in the 83rd minute gave the Dutch their first score of the match and made it 2-1.

Argentina's players celebrate after their win in a penalty shootout during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match against the Netherlands at Lusail Stadium Dec. 9, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.

Argentina's players celebrate after their win in a penalty shootout during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match against the Netherlands at Lusail Stadium Dec. 9, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The intensity of the match reached another gear when Argentina's Paredes committed a foul in front of the Dutch bench in the 88th minute. The foul resulted in a yellow card.

Paredes then kicked the ball toward the Dutch bench, prompting its players to charge him.

Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match against Argentina at Lusail Stadium Dec. 9, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.

Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match against Argentina at Lusail Stadium Dec. 9, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. (Cathrin Mueller/FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Weghorst scored his second goal of the match off a set to save the Netherlands and send the match to extra time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Croatia will play Argentina Dec. 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings