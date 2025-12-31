Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Trevon Diggs had Christmas Day dispute with Cowboys days before release: reports

Schottenheimer allegedly denied Diggs' request to remain with family after Christmas Day win

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
New details have emerged about a reported Christmas Day rift between All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys that preceded the team’s decision to waive him ahead of the final game of the season.

Diggs, 27, was waived by the team on Tuesday. While the timing caught some by surprise, the move ended a season in which injuries and missed time limited his playing opportunities.

Trevon Diggs warms up

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Following Tuesday’s news, NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared details of a reported incident between Diggs and head coach Brian Schottenheimer regarding the cornerback’s Christmas Day plans. 

The Cowboys were in Maryland to play against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day, and according to Schultz, Diggs requested that he be able to remain in Maryland to spend the holiday with his family, who live in the area. 

Schottenheimer reportedly declined, and Diggs responded that he would simply travel back once the team plane landed back in Dallas. Schultz reported that the team again denied his request. 

Brian Schottenheimer looks on

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Oct. 26, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

COWBOYS RELEASE ALL-PRO CORNERBACK FOLLOWING MULTIPLE INJURY-PLAGUED SEASONS: REPORTS

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Diggs made the request to Schottenheimer after the team’s 30-23 win. Harris also reported that Diggs then refused to get back on the plane and remained in Maryland. 

The Cowboys did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In eight games this season, Diggs recorded 25 combined tackles with no interceptions. In 66 career games, all with the Cowboys, the former Alabama cornerback has 20 interceptions, 63 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 240 combined tackles. 

Trevon Diggs walks along sideline

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) walks along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Cowboys, who are 7-8-1 and eliminated from playoff contention, will be without Diggs for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants (3-13) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Canfield contributed to this report. 

