Trevon Diggs had Christmas Day dispute with Cowboys days before release: reports

New details have emerged about a reported Christmas Day rift between All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys that preceded the team’s decision to waive him ahead of the final game of the season.

Diggs, 27, was waived by the team on Tuesday. While the timing caught some by surprise, the move ended a season in which injuries and missed time limited his playing opportunities.

Following Tuesday’s news, NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared details of a reported incident between Diggs and head coach Brian Schottenheimer regarding the cornerback’s Christmas Day plans.

The Cowboys were in Maryland to play against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day, and according to Schultz, Diggs requested that he be able to remain in Maryland to spend the holiday with his family, who live in the area.

Schottenheimer reportedly declined, and Diggs responded that he would simply travel back once the team plane landed back in Dallas. Schultz reported that the team again denied his request.

According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Diggs made the request to Schottenheimer after the team’s 30-23 win. Harris also reported that Diggs then refused to get back on the plane and remained in Maryland.

The Cowboys did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In eight games this season, Diggs recorded 25 combined tackles with no interceptions. In 66 career games, all with the Cowboys, the former Alabama cornerback has 20 interceptions, 63 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 240 combined tackles.

The Cowboys, who are 7-8-1 and eliminated from playoff contention, will be without Diggs for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants (3-13) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

