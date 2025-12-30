Cowboys release All-Pro cornerback following multiple injury-plagued seasons: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs on Tuesday.

Diggs, 27, looked like he was going to be a big part of the Cowboys’ secondary for a long time just a couple of years ago. In 2021, Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions and was named first-team All-Pro.

The following season, Diggs was named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season after hauling in three interceptions. Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension at the beginning of training camp in 2023.

However, Diggs has not been on the field nearly as much after signing the contract. In 2021 and 2022, he played 16 and 17 games, respectively, whereas in 2023 he played just two games as he tore his ACL in a September practice.

Diggs played 11 games in 2024, but was unable to recapture his form and was eventually placed on injured reserve to have another procedure done on his surgically repaired knee.

In 2025, Diggs played eight games as he spent time on IR with a knee injury — the same knee that had been surgically repaired — and with a concussion. The concussion stemmed from an accident he sustained at home.

In eight games in 2025, Diggs recorded 25 combined tackles with no interceptions. In 66 career games, all with the Cowboys, the former Alabama cornerback has 20 interceptions, 63 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 240 combined tackles.

Diggs will land on waivers after being released, and if a team were to claim him, they would owe $472,000 for his base salary, plus an additional $58,823 if he were made active. There is no guaranteed money in his contract beyond this season.

The Cowboys, who are 7-8-1 and eliminated from playoff contention, will be without Diggs for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants (3-13) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

