Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys release All-Pro cornerback following multiple injury-plagued seasons: reports

Trevon Diggs spent six seasons with the Cowboys

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Dak Prescott finds George Pickens for 38-yard TD, giving Cowboys lead over Chargers | NFL Highlights Video

Dak Prescott finds George Pickens for 38-yard TD, giving Cowboys lead over Chargers | NFL Highlights

Dak Prescott found George Pickens for a 38-yard TD to give the Dallas Cowboys the lead over the Los Angeles Chargers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs on Tuesday.

Diggs, 27, looked like he was going to be a big part of the Cowboys’ secondary for a long time just a couple of years ago. In 2021, Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions and was named first-team All-Pro.

The following season, Diggs was named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season after hauling in three interceptions. Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension at the beginning of training camp in 2023. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Trevon Diggs in action

Trevon Diggs (7) of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Dec. 25, 2025. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

However, Diggs has not been on the field nearly as much after signing the contract. In 2021 and 2022, he played 16 and 17 games, respectively, whereas in 2023 he played just two games as he tore his ACL in a September practice. 

Diggs played 11 games in 2024, but was unable to recapture his form and was eventually placed on injured reserve to have another procedure done on his surgically repaired knee.

JERRY JONES REVEALS DRESSING LIKE SANTA CLAUS FOR COWBOYS PLAYERS BEFORE CHRISTMAS DAY VICTORY OVER COMMANDERS

Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) looks to cover New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 15, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 2025, Diggs played eight games as he spent time on IR with a knee injury — the same knee that had been surgically repaired — and with a concussion. The concussion stemmed from an accident he sustained at home.

In eight games in 2025, Diggs recorded 25 combined tackles with no interceptions. In 66 career games, all with the Cowboys, the former Alabama cornerback has 20 interceptions, 63 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 240 combined tackles. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

Diggs will land on waivers after being released, and if a team were to claim him, they would owe $472,000 for his base salary, plus an additional $58,823 if he were made active. There is no guaranteed money in his contract beyond this season. 

The Cowboys, who are 7-8-1 and eliminated from playoff contention, will be without Diggs for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants (3-13) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue