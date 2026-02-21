Expand / Collapse search
Hochul suspends New York liquor law to let bars open early for Olympic hockey game amid blizzard forecast

Sunday marks the 46th anniversary of the 'Miracle on Ice'

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
NYC mayor announces winter storm prep Video

NYC mayor announces winter storm prep

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a video on social media Saturday with information related to the upcoming winter storm. (@NYCMayor via X)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is allowing bars to open early on Sunday for the U.S. vs. Canada Olympic gold medal hockey game. 

However, the bars that are in counties under the current state of emergency due to an incoming blizzard will not be allowed to open early, as New York City faces potential historic snowfall. 

Brady Tkachuk celebrates

United States' Brady Tkachuk (7) celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between the United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.  (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

"Tomorrow, it’s a gold medal morning I’ve directed the State Liquor Authority to suspend enforcement of alcohol service hours from 6–10 AM so bars and restaurants can open early and fans can watch the U.S. go for the gold together. This is only for counties not under a State of Emergency.  New Yorkers in emergency areas should stay home, stay safe, and cheer loud! Go USA!" Hochul wrote in a statement. 

For the first time in nearly a decade, a blizzard warning was issued for New York City, with expected snowfall totaling 19 to 24 inches and wind gusts up to 55 mph.

Historic blizzard to slam Northeast with snow, flight cancellations Video

Hochul declared a State of Emergency for New York City, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced outreach teams have been mobilized.

On Saturday, the city put out a call for emergency snow shovelers ahead of the storm. 

Sunday, the 46th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice," will feature the United States against Canada, which is without a doubt the fiercest international rivalry in all of sports, going for all the marbles.

This will be the eighth time the United States and Canada have played for Olympic gold, and the only time the Americans have won was back in 1960. They also faced off for gold in 1920, 1924, 1932, 1952, 2002 and 2010. In the best-on-best format, the U.S. is 5-15-1, and three of those victories came in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

Brady Tkachuk looks on

Brady Tkachuk (7) of the United States takes the ice before the semifinal game against Slovakia during the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 20, 2026. (James Lang/Imagn Images)

These two teams are already very familiar with each other, as both rosters are largely composed of the same members as last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, where three fights occurred in the first nine seconds in the countries' first best-on-best game in nine years.

Tensions between both teams and the fans were sky-high in that tournament, as it was fresh off President Donald Trump's "51st state" comments and tariffs against the country.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

