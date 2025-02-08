Travis Kelce undecided about playing in 2025; Super Bowl result could determine future: report

Travis Kelce said earlier this week in New Orleans that he sees himself "hopefully still playing football" in three years.

However, a new report says that there's a chance Super Bowl LIX could be the star tight end's last.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Super Bowl LIX could possibly be "the final game" of Kelce's career, and he's "expected to take time after the Super Bowl, consider his future and make a decision before free agency, which officially begins March 12."

Rapoport added that Kelce's future could be riding on the result of Sunday's game.

With a victory, it would be quite the way to end a future Hall of Fame career: by being a part of a dynasty that would be the first to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Among tight ends in NFL history, Kelce ranks third in catches (1,004) and yards (12,151), and fifth in touchdowns (77). That comes despite 11 tight ends, including those ahead of him in those prior categories, playing more games than him. For reference, Tony Gonzalez, who leads in catches and yards, played in 270 games, 95 more than Kelce.

While Kelce has clearly been able to turn it on in the postseason (he had a season-high 117 yards in the divisional round), it's clear that he's not his All-Pro self anymore. This season marked the first time since 2015 in which Kelce played in at least 16 games and failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark. He also scored only three touchdowns in the regular season, the lowest mark of his career outside his one-game rookie season.

If Sunday is it, it's certainly the end of a legendary career. Kelce has made 10 Pro Bowls and was either a First- or Second-team All-Pro seven times.

Kelce's off the field superstardom has skyrocketed within the last 18 months due to his relationship with Taylor Swift, but even prior to that, he was beginning to become a household name. He hosted "Saturday Night Live" in March 2023, shortly after winning his second Super Bowl. A win on Sunday would give Kelce four rings.

His brother, Jason, retired last year after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Chiefs will be going against in Sunday's big game – it's a rematch of the Super Bowl two years ago that featured both brothers.

