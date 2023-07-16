Transgender cyclist Austin Killips swipes at 'cabal of right wingers' after cycling officials change policy

Austin Killips, who became the first openly transgender female to win an official Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) stage race earlier this year, spoke out Sunday night about the sport’s governing body’s new policies regarding trans participation in women’s events.

The UCI came out with its policy on Friday, prohibiting any trans cyclist from competing in women’s events if they "transitioned after (male) puberty." Instead, the UCI said those who transitioned after male puberty would be able to compete in an open category.

Killips expressed her frustrations on Instagram and then on her SubStack.

"I am devastated by the UCI's decision to renege on the policy and framework they previously set out for inclusion. My journey in professional racing has allowed me to see the world, build lifelong friendships, and most importantly give my absolute all to something I find deeply fulfilling. No one should be denied the opportunity to chase the same joy that I and others have found through racing."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On SubStack, Killips went on to blame the "cabal of right wingers" who took issue with the push for inclusion in women’s sports as a transgender female.

"I guess what complicates all of this is the sense that it is fallout from something I did," Killips wrote. "Surely if it wasn’t me someone else would have become the scapegoat but the unfortunate matter is that I’m one of the figures that pushed the limits of inclusion for this particular moment and a cabal of right wingers who want nothing but the worst for the world were able to successfully weaponize it.

"Ten years earlier or ten years down the road who’s to say what happens. But circumstance is such that I am close to the center of a fight that is much bigger than me or any of my previous aspirations. I hope to right the injustice that has been incurred in response to my success in the sport. Other people fought tirelessly to make the last several years of my life possible, it would be unconscionable to not agitate for the next person who wants to give their all to racing bikes.

WORLD CHAMPION TRANSGENDER CYCLIST RIPS SPORT'S GOVERNING BODY OVER PARTICIPATION POLICY: 'IT'S DISGUSTING'

"We have to fight for what is right knowing that it’s for the good of others and not our own lots in life. I do not need to line up at a World Cup again but I won’t be able to sleep at night if I’m not fighting for the next woman who deserves a shot at everything this sport has given me."

Killips won the Tour of the Gila earlier this year, which initially sparked national attention on the UCI’s transgender participation rules. The organization initially defended itself before its turnabout on Friday.

Killips then won the Belgian Waffle Ride in North Carolina. Earlier this month, the organizers changed the policy for its event. Organizers said it would introduce an open category starting on Aug. 1.

The UCI’s decision followed a July 5 meeting, when the governing body found that the current "state of scientific knowledge" cannot guarantee that any physical advantage would be eliminated after undergoing hormone therapy treatments.

The rule change, which goes into effect on Monday, will now enter those who do not meet the guidelines for the women’s category into the men’s category, which will now be renamed "Men/Open."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, the UCI changed its rules to stipulate that athletes must have serum testosterone levels of 2.5 nanomoles per liter or less for at least 24 months before they are allowed to compete in women’s events. That was an increase from past rules, which required levels below 5 nanomoles for 12 months prior to racing.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.