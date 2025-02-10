Trans youth mental health psychiatrist resigns from NCAA committee after org complies with Trump order

Dr. Jack Turban, the director of the gender psychiatry program at the University of California, San Francisco, who specializes in the mental health of transgender youth, resigned from an NCAA committee on Friday after the organization complied with President Donald Trump’s executive order.

Trump signed an executive order to protect women’s sports. The order banned biological males from competing in women’s and girls' sports. It gave the federal government authority to penalize federally funded entities that "deprive women and girls of faith athletic opportunities."

In response, the NCAA changed its trans-inclusion policy to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports altogether. Turban wrote a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker announcing his resignation from the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports (CSMAS).

"Unfortunately, your recent decision to issue a blanket ban on trans female participation in women’s sports does not align with medical or scientific consensus," Turban’s letter read. "I cannot in good conscience participate in this kind of politicization of science and medicine at the expense of some of our most vulnerable student athletes.

"I am immensely grateful for my time with CSMAS and have been impressed by the academic and medical rigor the committee brings to ensuring competitive fairness and the safety of student athletes. I am particularly thankful to have had the opportunity to work with the other physician members of the committee. Their compassion and scientific expertise have been unparalleled.

"However, it is clear that your decision was based on politics and not science, as the CSMAS membership was not consulted prior to the decision."

The NCAA announced the change a day after Trump signed the executive order.

"The NCAA is an organization made up of 1,100 colleges and universities in all 50 states that collectively enroll more than 530,000 student-athletes," Baker said in a statement. "We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard.

"The updated policy combined with these resources follows through on the NCAA’s constitutional commitment to deliver intercollegiate athletics competition and to protect, support and enhance the mental and physical health of student-athletes," Baker said. "This national standard brings much needed clarity as we modernize college sports for today’s student-athletes."

Turban added in an Instagram post, "I am sad to see the #NCAA politicize science and medicine at the expense of some of our most vulnerable student athletes."