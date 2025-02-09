Trump touts executive order keeping biological males from women's sports

President Donald Trump touted the executive order he signed to keep biological males out of women’s sports earlier this week in his interview on Fox News Channel on Sunday.

Trump was asked in the interview by Bret Baier how he was going to bring the country together and find common ground with those who are against his policies.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"I'd love to do it. But I would say this: We have to come together, but to come together, there's only one thing that's going to do it, and that's massive success," Trump said. "Success will bring the country together. But it's hard. And I say it's hard.

Trump then turned his attention to the executive order.

"I just signed a bill allowing for women not to have to be punished by men in sports. In other words, men are not going to be allowed to play in sports against women. It's ridiculous," he said.

TRUMP RELEASES STATEMENT AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL LIX

Trump signed the order earlier in the week as he was joined by several athletes in girls' and women’s sports. His signature came on National Girls and Women’s Sports Day.

The NCAA responded to Trump’s executive order by changing its trans participation policy.

"A student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team," the new policy read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The previous policy, which had been in place in 2010, allowed biological males to compete in the women's category after undergoing at least one year of testosterone suppression treatment.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.