Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Sports

Trump touts executive order keeping biological males from women's sports

NCAA complied with Trump's order

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Patriots' Robert Kraft talks Tom Brady on call for Super Bowl LIX, Trump's expected visit Video

Patriots' Robert Kraft talks Tom Brady on call for Super Bowl LIX, Trump's expected visit

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft talks to Fox News Digital ahead of a Fanatics party.

President Donald Trump touted the executive order he signed to keep biological males out of women’s sports earlier this week in his interview on Fox News Channel on Sunday.

Trump was asked in the interview by Bret Baier how he was going to bring the country together and find common ground with those who are against his policies.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Donald Trump enters Air Force One

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

"I'd love to do it. But I would say this: We have to come together, but to come together, there's only one thing that's going to do it, and that's massive success," Trump said. "Success will bring the country together. But it's hard. And I say it's hard. 

Trump then turned his attention to the executive order.

"I just signed a bill allowing for women not to have to be punished by men in sports. In other words, men are not going to be allowed to play in sports against women. It's ridiculous," he said.

TRUMP RELEASES STATEMENT AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL LIX

Trump talks to a crowd

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events on Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump signed the order earlier in the week as he was joined by several athletes in girls' and women’s sports. His signature came on National Girls and Women’s Sports Day.

The NCAA responded to Trump’s executive order by changing its trans participation policy.

"A student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team," the new policy read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald Trump signs the executive order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events on Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The previous policy, which had been in place in 2010, allowed biological males to compete in the women's category after undergoing at least one year of testosterone suppression treatment.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.