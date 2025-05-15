Scottie Scheffler uncharacteristically upset over PGA Championship rules decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, appeared to turn some heads at the PGA Championship Thursday.

The normally even-keeled and quiet golfer took exception to the PGA of America's decision not to play lift, clean, place for the first round of the PGA Championship at the soggy Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

The PGA of America is the governing body of the tournament, which is the second major of the season.

On Wednesday, the organization released a statement saying it would "play the ball down, as it lies." The announcement came after the course was doused with several inches of rain before the first round.

Several players were effectively forced to contend with what is often referred to as "mud balls," making the trajectory of hit balls less manageable.

Scheffler hit a tee shot to the middle of the fairway on hole No. 16, and the shot hooked to the left and went into the water for a double bogey.

"This is going to be the last answer that I give on playing it up or down,’’ Scheffler said. "I mean, I don’t make the rules. I think when you’re looking at the purest forms of golf, like if you’re going to go play links golf, there’s absolutely no reason on a links golf course you should play the ball up. It doesn’t matter how much rain they get. The course could be flooded underwater, and the ball is still going bounce somehow because of the way the turf is and the ground underneath the turf.

"In American golf, it’s significantly different. When you have overseeded fairways that are not sand-capped, there’s going to be a lot of mud on the ball, and that’s just part of it. When you think about the purest test of golf, I don’t personally think that hitting the ball in the middle of the fairway you should get punished for."

Scheffler acknowledged the position "a golf purist" would likely take, but the two-time Masters winner suggested the rule decision created unforeseen conditions for competitors.

"On a golf course as good of condition as this one is, this is probably a situation in which it would be the least likely difference in playing it up because most of the lies you get out here are all really good.

"I understand how a golf purist would be, ‘Oh, play it as it lies.’ But I don’t think they understand what it’s like literally working your entire life to learn how to hit a golf ball and control it and hit shots and control distance, and all of a sudden, due to a rules decision, that is completely taken away from us by chance.

"In golf, there’s enough luck throughout a 72-hole tournament that I don’t think the story should be whether or not the ball is played up or down. When I look at golf tournaments, I want the purest, fairest test of golf, and, in my opinion, maybe the ball today should have been played up.

Scheffler rallied from the tough break on the 16th hole and finished Thursday 2-under par. Ryan Gerard was at the top of the leaderboard Thursday evening. The PGA Championship continues Friday.

