Top NFL Draft pick Zachariah Branch arrested in Georgia on two misdemeanor charges

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Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch is facing two misdemeanor charges after he was arrested in Athens early Sunday. The arrest of the star receiver comes just days before he is projected to be a second-round pick in this week’s NFL Draft.

Branch, who turned 22 just last month, was arrested by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail just before 1:30 a.m. on two charges.

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The former Bulldogs star was charged with obstructing public sidewalks/streets – prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He was released after more than two hours in jail after posting $39 in bonds.

ESPN reported that Branch attended Georgia’s spring game on Saturday. His brother, Zion Branch, is a safety for the team after both transferred there in 2025.

Branch transferred after two seasons at Southern California and immediately became quarterback Gunner Stockton’s favorite target. He finished the season with a team-high 811 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

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In January, he announced his plans to declare for the draft.

"DAWG NATION, thank you for your unwavering support. You welcomed me with open arms. Having the opportunity to play between the hedges and winning the SEC Championship is a story only God could’ve written, and for that, I am forever grateful," he wrote in a statement shared on social media.

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Branch’s status as a projected second-round pick was bolstered after an impressive showing at the combine, where he clocked a 4.35 40-yard dash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.