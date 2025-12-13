Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football players arrested for shoplifting ahead of College Football Playoff

Latest arrests add to mounting legal troubles for Bulldogs program ahead of playoffs

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Legal troubles surrounding the Georgia football program continue to mount, with two freshmen players getting arrested for shoplifting weeks before the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff appearance. 

Star running back Bo Walker, who ran for his first three career touchdowns in Georgia’s 35-3 win over Charlotte last month, and offensive lineman Dontrell Glover were arrested in Athens, Georgia, on Friday and charged with misdemeanor shoplifting, online records showed. 

Bo Walker and Dontrell Glover celebrate

 Dontrell Glover (63) of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates a touchdown with Bo Walker (24) during a game between the Charlotte 49ers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Nov. 22, 2025. (Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The college football players were arrested Friday afternoon and released hours later after posting a $26 bond each. 

A university spokesperson told ESPN, "We were informed of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information.

"This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time."

Walker finished the 2025 regular season with 22 carries for 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns in six games. Glover, a Georgia native, appeared in 13 games and earnedAll-SEC freshman-team honors. 

Bo Walker rushes

Bo Walker (24) of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Nov. 22, 2025. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

GEORGIA LINEMAN KICKED OFF TEAM AFTER ARREST FOLLOWING HIGH-SPEED POLICE CHASE

Walker and Glover’s arrests come less than a month after Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was kicked off the team after he was linked to multiple charges following his arrest related to a high-speed police chase. 

He was arrested last month and booked into the Jackson County Jail, where he was charged with three felonies, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and 10 misdemeanor charges.

The other felonies against Daniels were two counts of cruelty to children because his two younger siblings were in his vehicle at the time, officials said. The misdemeanor charges included reckless driving and speeding.

Dontrell Glover blocks

Running back Nate Frazier (3) of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes the ball as offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (63) of the Georgia Bulldogs blocks during the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Oct. 18, 2025. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph in a 25-mph zone in Commerce and 150 mph when the chase continued on Interstate 85.

Walker and Glover’s status for Georgia in the playoffs was not immediately known. The Bulldogs will face the winner of the first-round game between Ole Miss and Tulane in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

