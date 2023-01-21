Tony Dungy apologizes again for tweet about litter box claims

Earlier this week, Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy tweeted a reference to debunked claims that schools were "putting litter boxes in school bathrooms for students who identify as cats."

Dungy was responding to a video from The Daily Wire of Minnesota representative Sandra Feist saying, "Not all students who menstruate are female," advocating for a bill that would require menstrual products in boys' school bathrooms in the state. He deleted the tweet shortly after.

Dungy faced backlash for his tweet and has walked it back. Dungy tweeted an initial apology and deleted it but included it in yet another tweet Saturday.

"This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted. I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to be a force for love to everyone. A force for healing and reconciliation-not for animosity," he wrote.

His original tweet said, "I saw a tweet yesterday and I responded in the wrong way. As a Christian I should speak in love and in ways that are caring and helpful. I failed to do that and I am deeply sorry."

Despite criticism, Dungy is expected to be on the air this weekend for NBC's coverage of the NFL playoffs.

Dungy was also called a "right-wing extremist" after his announcement he was attending Friday's March For Life in Washington, D.C.

The 67-year-old coached the Indianapolis Colts from 2002 to 2008 after coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for six seasons. As a head coach, he made the playoffs in all but three seasons.