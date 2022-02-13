Tom Brady comeback rumors already in motion, Bucs could look at trade for star quarterback: report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback situation for the 2022 season is in flux.

The Buccaneers have only two quarterbacks on the current roster – Blaine Gabbert, who backed up Tom Brady the last two seasons, and rookie Kyle Trask, who is about to enter his second year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to NFL.com on Sunday, the Buccaneers are still keeping the door slightly ajar for the possibility Brady comes back to play. Brady reportedly isn’t ruling out the possibility of returning. Should he hold firm on his retirement, Tampa Bay is reportedly doing their homework on potential trades for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Brady announced his retirement earlier this month but still teased the idea of returning in his interview on the "Let’s Go!" podcast a day before the retirement announcement came. Brady’s close confidant Rob Gronkowski told USA Today even he thought Brady could return in a few years.

PANTHERS' CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY SHARES CHILDHOOD TOM BRADY MEMORY

As for the other possibilities, Watson is still going through legal issues. He faces about two dozen sexual assault allegations, some of which are being handled by a grand jury to determine whether he’ll face charges He had requested a trade from the Texans before the allegations surfaced last year. He reported to training camp but was inactive the entire season.

The idea of Wilson being traded surfaced last year, but he ended up staying put. Seattle missed the playoffs in 2021 and rumors about Wilson’s availability on the trade market have heated up again despite assertions he wants to stay with the Seahawks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa Bay could also go after a quarterback on the free-agent market. Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Teddy Bridgewater are just some of the quarterbacks expected to hit the market come the new league year.