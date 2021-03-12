Tom Brady signs contract extension with the Bucs: 'In pursuit of 8'

Tom Brady agreed to a cap-friendly four-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, which will keep him playing through the 2022 season, reports say.

Brady’s new deal has three voidable years which relates to a one-year extension, according to multiple reports.

Sources told ESPN that the deal will save the Bucs $19 million against the cap and was an effort by Brady to keep the Super Bowl-winning team together as much as possible.

Brady initially signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in March 2020 after 20 seasons and six rings with the New England Patriots. According to the NFL Network, Brady did not ask for a raise after winning the Super Bowl and his latest contract was designed to keep the team together — a challenge for most teams under this year’s salary cap.

The legendary quarterback tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract extension.

"In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together," he tweeted.

Brady, who is set to turn 44 in August, has said he intends to play football until at least 45 but with no signs of slowing and fresh off a Super Bowl ring, his extension in Tampa comes as no surprise.

The extension will help the Bucs significantly, with a number of key players set to hit the free agency market later this month. Among the big names are Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown.

The team has placed the franchise tag on star wide receiver Chris Godwin this week and gave linebacker Lavonte David a two-year extension.