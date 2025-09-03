Tom Brady shares blunt assessment of today's NFL players

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady lamented the handling of NFL players in today’s game while he spoke to comedian Kevin Hart on his YouTube show ahead of the 2025 regular season.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star took issue in the past with how coaches have treated players, but he went a step further with his assessment.

Hart asked Brady in the trailer for their episode of "Cold as Balls" what his take was on the game today.

"I think there’s more challenges for the generation of quarterbacks in some ways. But for the guys that take advantage of it, I think it’s more opportunities for them, too," Brady said.

"I think there’s a lot of opportunity for them to succeed and, at the same time, there’s challenges because there’s a lot more distractions.

"Everyone is coddled a little bit more," Brady added. "Whereas, opposed to saying, ‘Hey, you better come in and get the work done,’ it’s kind of like, ‘Hey, you probably should do this.’ The guys that are really gonna have the great work ethic, they’re gonna really be able to succeed."

Brady said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the ability to "duplicate history."

"He had a will to win. He’s got a desire every time he takes the field to be a great leader. It’s just everything he says is the right thing," the seven-time Super Bowl winner said.

Brady is back in the FOX booth for NFL games this season. He will be on the call for "America’s Game of the Week" on FOX starting with the Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.