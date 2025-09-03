Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady shares blunt assessment of today's NFL players

Brady will be back in the booth for FOX this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tom Brady lamented the handling of NFL players in today’s game while he spoke to comedian Kevin Hart on his YouTube show ahead of the 2025 regular season.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star took issue in the past with how coaches have treated players, but he went a step further with his assessment.

Hart asked Brady in the trailer for their episode of "Cold as Balls" what his take was on the game today.

Tom Brady with the Pats

Tom Brady while he played for the New England Patriots. (Bob Breidenbach/Providence Journal/USA Today Network)

"I think there’s more challenges for the generation of quarterbacks in some ways. But for the guys that take advantage of it, I think it’s more opportunities for them, too," Brady said. 

"I think there’s a lot of opportunity for them to succeed and, at the same time, there’s challenges because there’s a lot more distractions.

Tom Brady at Pebble Beach

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady watches his shot after hitting from the 18th tee at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024.  (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

"Everyone is coddled a little bit more," Brady added. "Whereas, opposed to saying, ‘Hey, you better come in and get the work done,’ it’s kind of like, ‘Hey, you probably should do this.’ The guys that are really gonna have the great work ethic, they’re gonna really be able to succeed."

Brady said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the ability to "duplicate history."

"He had a will to win. He’s got a desire every time he takes the field to be a great leader. It’s just everything he says is the right thing," the seven-time Super Bowl winner said.

Mahomes throwing

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 29, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Brady is back in the FOX booth for NFL games this season. He will be on the call for "America’s Game of the Week" on FOX starting with the Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

