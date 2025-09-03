NFL Week 1 schedule: Eagles begin quest to repeat as Super Bowl champs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s a fresh start. The slate is clean. A Super Bowl championship is still up for grabs for everyone.

That’s the beauty that comes with the start of the NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles may be the only ones still celebrating from the 2024 season, but the festivities will come to an end once the ball is kicked off at Lincoln Financial Field.

Each team is in action with games starting on Thursday and going through Monday. Saturday is the only blank slate for Week 1 of the NFL season. Notably, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will play in São Paulo.

Read below for Week 1’s docket.

Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET)