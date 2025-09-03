Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

NFL Week 1 schedule: Eagles begin quest to repeat as Super Bowl champs

Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys to start the season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Kevin Wildes predicts Eagles to win back-to-back Super Bowls, Jared Goff as MVP | First Things First Video

Kevin Wildes predicts Eagles to win back-to-back Super Bowls, Jared Goff as MVP | First Things First

Kevin Wildes predicts the Philadelphia Eagles to win back-to-back Super Bowls and Jared Goff as regular season MVP.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s a fresh start. The slate is clean. A Super Bowl championship is still up for grabs for everyone.

That’s the beauty that comes with the start of the NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles may be the only ones still celebrating from the 2024 season, but the festivities will come to an end once the ball is kicked off at Lincoln Financial Field.

Each team is in action with games starting on Thursday and going through Monday. Saturday is the only blank slate for Week 1 of the NFL season. Notably, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will play in São Paulo.

Read below for Week 1’s docket.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball as he warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball as he warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field.  (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

Khalil Mack sacks Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET)

Josh Allen leads the Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leads the team onto the field for warm ups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET)

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue