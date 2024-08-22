Tom Brady says football has been 'dumbed' down at college, NFL levels: 'It's just a tragedy'

Tom Brady will enter his broadcasting role in the NFL this year, and he’s sharing his thoughts on how the game has negatively evolved before the regular season kicks off.

During an appearance with Stephen A. Smith at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, Brady was candid about the state of football at both the college and NFL levels, saying the game has been "dumbed down" and no real development happens anymore with rookies thrown into the fire from the beginning of their careers.

Brady began by talking about how college programs have changed since his days at Michigan.

"There used to be college programs," Brady said. "Now, there are college teams. You’re no longer learning a program; you’re learning a playbook. And the program is, ultimately, like at Michigan for me, that was a pro-style program. Five years I got to learn how to drop-back pass, to read defenses, to read coverages, to be coached. I had to learn from being seventh quarterback on the depth chart to moving up to third to ultimately being a starter.

"I had to learn all those things in college. That was development. Then, I went to New England, and I was developed by Coach Belichick and the offensive staff there. I didn’t start my first year there. I think it’s just a tragedy that we’re forcing these [NFL] rookies to play early."

College football has been a controversial topic of late, as NIL deals and the transfer portal have allowed student-athletes to bounce from school to school without truly getting settled in and developing.

Brady was blunt about how the game has evolved.

"The reality is the only reason why [rookies] are [playing right away] is because we dumbed the game down, which has allowed them to play," he explained. "It used to be thought of at a higher level. We used to spend hours and hours in the offseason, in training camp trying to be a little bit better the next year. But I think what happens is it discourages the coaches from going to deep levels because they realize the players don’t have the opportunity to go to a deep level. So, they’re going to teach them where they’re at."

Football has changed since Brady came into the league as a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2000, especially when it comes to quarterback prospects like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and perhaps Patriots No. 3 overall selection Drake Maye, who could be starting Week 1 for Brady’s ex-teammate Jerod Mayo in Foxborough.

These rookies are tagged as immediate starters in the league, and their development is baptism by fire, playing against NFL defenses and seeing how they can perform.

For some, it’s the right move because some college programs are designed to give their players an easier transition to the NFL. Others need more time before they break out.

Brady’s commentary offers a glimpse into how real he can be on Fox alongside Kevin Burkhardt in his rookie season with the headset. NFL fans are looking forward to how he can break down offenses and defenses across the league and his thoughts about the game.

