FOX’s ‘America’s Game of the Week’ 2025 schedule revealed, starting with Super Bowl LIX rematch

The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, and FOX’s booth of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady have quite the matchups to call for "America’s Game of the Week."

Brady joined the Burkhardt team, which included Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, for the 2024 season. The quartet is back for another exciting slate of games that starts with a Super Bowl rematch.

The Philadelphia Eagles are traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the team they defeated, 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. That game will kick off in Week 2.

From there, the crew will call the following games:

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

Week 5: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 7: Washington Commanders at Cowboys

Week 10: Lions at Commanders

Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 13 (Thanksgiving): Green Bay Packers at Lions

Week 14: Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams

Week 17: Eagles at Bills

Week 18: Cowboys at New York Giants

So, after seeing who comes out on top between the two conference winners in 2024, Dak Prescott and his new receiver George Pickens will head to the "Windy City" to face Caleb Williams and his expected new-look offense under head coach Ben Johnson, who led the Lions’ dynamic bunch as their offensive coordinator last year.

A matchup between two of the most explosive offenses in the league will happen in Cincinnati, as the Lions and Jared Goff will try to outscore Joe Burrow, who expects his stellar performance to result in a playoff spot this time around.

Additionally, of course, some classic divisional rivalries are in the slate, including a good Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Jordan Love-led Packers and Lions. The NFC East will also be featured with the Week 12 and Week 18 games.

The Lions, as well as the Cowboys, will be the most featured teams for "America’s Game of the Week," as they will each play four times.

It is also worth pointing out how the Commanders, who made it to the NFC Championship Game last season, are now thrust into the position of being a playoff contender moving forward under the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Perhaps the Giants, a team with a brand-new quarterbacks room which includes Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-rounder Jaxson Dart, can find themselves in the same position as Washington this season.

It will be tough sledding, as they have the hardest strength of schedule of any team in 2025.

With the schedule released, the only thing left to do is wait in suspense as NFL teams continue to work through the offseason with training camp ahead this summer.

