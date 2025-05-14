Expand / Collapse search
NFL

FOX’s ‘America’s Game of the Week’ 2025 schedule revealed, starting with Super Bowl LIX rematch

11 high-profile matchups includes classic rivalries like Packers-Lions on Thanksgiving Day

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, and FOX’s booth of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady have quite the matchups to call for "America’s Game of the Week."

Brady joined the Burkhardt team, which included Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, for the 2024 season. The quartet is back for another exciting slate of games that starts with a Super Bowl rematch. 

The Philadelphia Eagles are traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the team they defeated, 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. That game will kick off in Week 2. 

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on field

Fox Sports announcer Kevin Burkhardt, left, with Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

From there, the crew will call the following games: 

  • Week 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears
  • Week 5: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 7: Washington Commanders at Cowboys
  • Week 10: Lions at Commanders
  • Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys
  • Week 13 (Thanksgiving): Green Bay Packers at Lions
  • Week 14: Bengals at Buffalo Bills
  • Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 17: Eagles at Bills
  • Week 18: Cowboys at New York Giants

So, after seeing who comes out on top between the two conference winners in 2024, Dak Prescott and his new receiver George Pickens will head to the "Windy City" to face Caleb Williams and his expected new-look offense under head coach Ben Johnson, who led the Lions’ dynamic bunch as their offensive coordinator last year. 

NFL WILL PLAY INTERNATIONAL GAMES IN 2 NEW COUNTRIES AS 2025 SCHEDULE COMES INTO VIEW

A matchup between two of the most explosive offenses in the league will happen in Cincinnati, as the Lions and Jared Goff will try to outscore Joe Burrow, who expects his stellar performance to result in a playoff spot this time around. 

Joe Burrow passes

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, #9, throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

Additionally, of course, some classic divisional rivalries are in the slate, including a good Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Jordan Love-led Packers and Lions. The NFC East will also be featured with the Week 12 and Week 18 games. 

The Lions, as well as the Cowboys, will be the most featured teams for "America’s Game of the Week," as they will each play four times. 

It is also worth pointing out how the Commanders, who made it to the NFC Championship Game last season, are now thrust into the position of being a playoff contender moving forward under the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Jayden Daniels. 

Perhaps the Giants, a team with a brand-new quarterbacks room which includes Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-rounder Jaxson Dart, can find themselves in the same position as Washington this season. 

Tush push

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, #1, scores a touchdown on a tush push during Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025 at the Superdome in New Orleans. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It will be tough sledding, as they have the hardest strength of schedule of any team in 2025. 

With the schedule released, the only thing left to do is wait in suspense as NFL teams continue to work through the offseason with training camp ahead this summer. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.