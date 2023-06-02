Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

Tom Brady says he and Bill Belichick have great relationship; 'very fortunate' to play for him

Brady and Belichick spent 20 years together in New England

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
From the outside looking in, the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick looks like it turned sour in recent years.

However, the legendary quarterback insists that's not the case.

In a recent interview, Brady said he and his longtime head coach have a great relationship.

Brady and Belichick embrace

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hugs head coach Bill Belichick after winning the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 21, 2018. (Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

The duo spent 20 seasons together with the New England Patriots in what not only became the greatest dynasty of all-time, but it built both of their resumes as perhaps the greatest quarterback and coach, respectively, in the history of football.

The two won six Super Bowls together, but Brady has a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady revealed that Belichick "was one of the first people to text me after we won the Super Bowl in Tampa."

Brady and Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski played together for 11 seasons after Rob was drafted to the New England Patriots in 2010. Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski is a future Hall of Fame tight end who won four Super Bowls as Tom’s teammate. Gronkowski retired in 2022, but some people speculate that he has not played his last snap as Brady’s teammate. Brady and Gronkowski are pictured celebrating their Super Bowl win in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After 20 years and six Super Bowl victories together, it's impossible to not be tied together forever. But their on-field success was a matter of trust, Brady says.

"He very much trusted what I was out there doing in the field, and it went both ways," Brady said in an interview to ESPN. "Ultimately our success was because so many people in the organization, as coach Belichick always said, 'Do your job,' and I did as quarterback and leader."

Brady added that he "learned so much" from Belichick and is "very fortunate" to have played for him.

New England head coach Bill Belichick (R) talks to quarterback Tom Brady during a time-out in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game against the New York Giants in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. (REUTERS/Matt Sullivan)

Brady will be honored in a ceremony at his former home, Gillette Stadium, when the Patriots open up the 2023 season against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10.