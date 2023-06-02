Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes hits long home run at Royals' celebrity softball game

Mahomes played baseball until his sophomore year of college while playing quarterback

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders … Patrick Mahomes?

If his one at-bat at Kauffman Stadium shows anything, it's that the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has some skill in another sport.

The Kansas City Royals hosted a celebrity softball game at their ballpark Friday night, and Mahomes headlined the rosters.

Patrick Mahomes playing softball

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs hits a ball during the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium June 7, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Mahomes is probably the most beloved athlete in Kansas City at the moment, maybe ever. He led the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl win in franchise history in February.

So, he naturally had to put on a show.

During the game, Mahomes launched an absolute missile for a home run.

Mahomes does have some baseball blood in him. His father Pat was a pitcher for six MLB teams during an 11-year career.

Mostly a reliever, the older Mahomes spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, finishing his career with a 5.47 ERA.

Pat Mahomes holds his son

Pat Mahomes, the former baseball player, with son Patrick Mahomes. (Minnesota Twins)

Patrick Mahomes was a top prospect in the 2014 MLB Draft, but he was already committed to play football at Texas Tech. The Detroit Tigers drafted him in the 37th round, but he never signed.

The younger Mahomes played baseball up until his sophomore year of college while starting at quarterback for the football team. He threw a 16-strikeout no-hitter his senior year of high school. 

Patrick Mahomes throws a softball

Patrick Mahomes during the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game prior to a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium June 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Chiefs teammate and partner in crime Travis Kelce was also at Friday's game.