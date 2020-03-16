Tom Brady, Buccaneers rumors heat up as NFL free agency nears

Tom Brady rumors heated up Monday, days before the NFL’s new league year is set to begin.

Brady is expected to become a free agent once his contract officially voids Wednesday. It will be the first time he will hit the open market in his career. He spent the previous 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, where he helped the team to six Super Bowl championships.

But as the quarterback embarks on a new journey, one team is rumored to be going “all-in” on the quarterback: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers are rumored to “pull out all the stops” and have already made “an aggressive pitch” to the legendary quarterback.

It’s unclear what the market for Brady could look like later this week. NFL insider Adam Schefter said on ESPN on Sunday that the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback “does not have anything close to a deal in New England yet.”

The latest tidbit of information surrounding Brady and free agency came two days after WEEI’s Dale Arnold revealed Brady was offered a one-year contract for less than what he made last year. The offer was reportedly made during a conversation Brady and coach Bill Belichick had earlier this month.

According to ESPN, Brady has two demands when deciding which team he is going to play for next. He wants to be a part of the roster construction and wants to be a part of the decision-making on offensive play calls.

Brady and the Patriots won the AFC East title last season but were eliminated in the wild-card round of the playoffs. He had 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes in the 16 games.