Tennessee Titans' Delanie Walker jabs team's Twitter account for tweet over quarterback dilemma

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker blasted the franchise’s Twitter account for a tweet hyping up the quarterback controversy brewing between Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans tweeted a link to a story about the team making a decision between Mariota and Tannehill six games into the season and only two wins. The tweet read: “#Titans to decide between QBs Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill. Decision in next 24 hours.”

Walker appeared to be frustrated with the tweet.

“Lmao why would you post that and you wonder why the fan act the way they do,” he wrote in response.

Walker is one of the team’s leading receivers. He’s caught 21 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans’ offense has been stagnant the last few games of the season. Tennessee failed to score in a 16-0 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday and previously only scored seven points in a 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Tannehill saw some time in Sunday’s game, replacing Mariota.

The Titans are set to decide who will take the reins as the quarterback on Tuesday. The team plays the Los Angeles Chargers this coming Sunday at home.