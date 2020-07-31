Tim Tebow's Bible message triggers 'sensitive content' warning from Twitter

Tim Tebow, former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets minor league outfielder, tweeted a video Monday talking about the Bible and followers noticed that the social media company marked his tweet as “sensitive content.”

Twitter alerts users to sensitive content, usually of graphic images or videos. But in this case, Tebow’s video was about educating his followers about God’s word in the Bible.

“Bible believers, when we look at the Bible, and we see a lot of the heroes, a lot of times they truly were wounded deeply before they were ever used greatly. So maybe you’re going through a time in your life where you feel like you’ve just been wounded greatly. It hasn’t been your year, hasn’t been your day — you just don’t feel like this is your time,” Tebow said in the clip.

“You never know what God is doing with your life. You never know what he is preparing you for. So many times in the Bible when we look at the heroes, there were times in their life where — if they stopped, if they quit, if they said, ‘No, God, I’ve had enough’ — then they would have missed out on the most impactful, most influential times of their life.

“Maybe that is the next step for you. Maybe that is tomorrow. Maybe that is next week, maybe that is next year. But when we quit, we will never know what we missed out on. We will never know what’s in store for us.”

Tebow said the followers of God get to trust in him blindly because “we know how much he loves us.” He reminded followers that God loves them and that they should hold onto faith “in your time of need.”

Twitter later told The Blaze that they marked the video as sensitive content as an error.

“The Tweet ... was flagged as potentially sensitive media in error. It has been corrected,” the company said.

It wasn’t clear what part of the video was particularly sensitive to trigger the warning.