Cubs' Anthony Rizzo peeved over MLB's safety protocols before game gets postponed over weather

Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo took issue with Major League Baseball’s rain-delay protocol in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic as his game Thursday night was postponed due to bad weather.

Rizzo and the Cubs were set to play the Cincinnati Reds when rain forced the game to be postponed. However, the first baseman appeared to be upset with social-distancing policies while he and his teammates waited around over whether the game was going to be postponed.

“Player safety? @mlb let’s sit around for 8 plus hours inside the clubhouse.. I’m sure I can find that somewhere in the 113 page player safety protocol,” Rizzo tweeted.

Rizzo is a cancer survivor and has taken necessary precautions to prevent himself from getting coronavirus.

Concerns about players getting the illness have heightened since several Miami Marlins players and staffers have contracted the virus. The outbreak in the Marlins’ clubhouse forced MLB to put their season on hold.

The Marlins were playing the Philadelphia Phillies last weekend when the positive tests were announced. Earlier Thursday, the Phillies announced that two staffers tested positive for the virus. Their series against the Toronto Blue Jays was subsequently postponed.