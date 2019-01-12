Tim Tebow and fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters celebrate their engagement at Disney World

Tim Tebow and his fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters were all smiles Friday as they celebrated their engagement at Walt Disney World.

Tebow, 31, proposed to Nel-Peters, 23, on Wednesday at his family’s farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida.

The happy couple was pictured in front of the castle at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, with Cinderella and Prince Charming. Disney Weddings shared a photo on Instagram congratulating the couple.

“Congratulations Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters on your engagement! Wishing you a happily ever after. The two celebrated their engagement at the most magical place on earth with their friends and family. Just like so many of our couples who celebrate romantic milestone moments at Disney Parks around the globe!” the post read.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback met the South African-born beauty queen and former Miss Universe at Night to Shine, an event sponsored by Tebow’s foundation for people with disabilities, Today reported.

Nel-Peters told People she was “so excited” for their wedding and “can’t wait to spend forever” with Tebow.

"I’m sure she’s got some great ideas,” Tebow said. “It’s going to be really exciting, and I can’t wait."

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.