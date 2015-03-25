Tight end Tony Gonzalez delays retirement plan, says he will return to Falcons for 2013 season

Tony Gonzalez is returning to the Falcons for the 2013 season.

Gonzalez, who led the Falcons with 93 catches last season, said on his Twitter feed Tuesday "I'm coming back." The Falcons did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Gonzalez, who said during the season he was 95-percent sure he would retire after the 2012 season, says he made the decision to play after talking with his family.

The 37-year-old Gonzalez had 93 catches for 930 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The Falcons were 13-3 last season and advanced to the NFC championship game. Gonzalez could have become an unrestricted free agent Tuesday, but he says he wants to remain with the Falcons. He tweeted the Falcons' "unbelievable fan support was too good to pass up."