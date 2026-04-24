New York sports radio hosts lose it over chaotic Knicks, Jets, Mets scenes within a minute of each other

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There may have been no finer New York minute than what occurred late Thursday night.

The New York Knicks and Mets were in action, while the Jets were set to make a selection in the NFL Draft, and all hell broke loose.

Within a minute of each other, the Knicks lost a late playoff lead, the Jets made a controversial selection, and the Mets allowed a game-tying grand slam in the eighth inning.

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Those teams are usually grouped together in one's fandom, and all the emotions were caught on camera Thursday night during a New York radio station's NFL Draft watch party.

WFAN hosts gathered around cameras and televisions to watch the draft, and as the Jets were set to make the 16th overall selection, the Knicks allowed Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum to hit a game-winning jumper with 12.5 seconds to go, prompting a mini celebrating by Brooklyn Nets fans.

Quite literally seconds later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Jets had selected Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

A baseball game in April is normally on the backburner during the NBA playoffs and NFL Draft, but right after the pick was announced, a host noticed that the Mets just allowed an eighth-inning, two-out, game-tying grand slam just a day after snapping a 12-game losing streak.

"Oh my God, the Mets just blew the lead," said midday host Evan Roberts.

The Mets wound up scoring three in the bottom half of the inning thanks to Bo Bichette's bases-clearing double, although Devin Williams did make it sweaty in the ninth by stranding the tying run on second.

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The Knicks, though, now trail their first-round series two games to one despite being heavy favorites entering.

As for the Jets, the pick may confuse some, but Sadiq, one of the fastest tight ends ever, is a mismatch on the field.

Gang Green also traded back into the first round late Thursday to select Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper.

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The only thing missing from the chaos was hockey, but this year marked the first time ever that all three local NHL teams missed the playoffs.

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