Morez Johnson Jr. declares for NBA draft, maintains college eligibility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Earlier this month, Michigan defeated UConn in the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game. Shortly after the Wolverines captured the program's first title since 1989, Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. announced he will enter the NBA Draft.

Despite declaring for the NBA Draft, Johnson has maintained his NCAA eligibility throughout the process. However, he has until May 27 to withdraw if he plans to return for his junior season. Johnson played at Illinois during the 2024-25 season before transferring to Michigan last offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After joining Michigan, Johnson quickly emerged as a key contributor, averaging the second-most points on the team. He also led the Wolverines in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game.

Michigan’s head coach Dusty May eventually dubbed Johnson "The Enforcer" and "Junkyard Dog," a nod to his tenacity on the defensive end. Johnson was named to the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team.

RANKING THE TOP 20 PLAYERS IN THE MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL

But Johnson’s offensive prowess didn’t take a back seat to his defensive strengths. His shooting from beyond the 3-point line showed improvements as the season progressed.

Many early NBA projections gave Johnson a first-round grade. It’s unclear how much name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation he would command if he returns to Michigan or transfers elsewhere.

Johnson has been active on social media, interacting with teammates as they consider returning to Michigan for another championship push.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan added a key piece this week, with Jalen Reed transferring from LSU, On3 reported. Reed was limited during the 2025-26 season by an Achilles injury.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.