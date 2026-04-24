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Michigan Wolverines

Morez Johnson Jr. declares for NBA draft, maintains college eligibility

Reports say his compensation at Michigan would be very close to what he'd earn as a late first-round pick

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Earlier this month, Michigan defeated UConn in the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game. Shortly after the Wolverines captured the program's first title since 1989, Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. announced he will enter the NBA Draft.

Despite declaring for the NBA Draft, Johnson has maintained his NCAA eligibility throughout the process. However, he has until May 27 to withdraw if he plans to return for his junior season. Johnson played at Illinois during the 2024-25 season before transferring to Michigan last offseason.

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Morez Johnson Jr. walks on the basketball court

Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. walks on the court against UConn at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 6, 2026. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated)

After joining Michigan, Johnson quickly emerged as a key contributor, averaging the second-most points on the team. He also led the Wolverines in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game.

Michigan’s head coach Dusty May eventually dubbed Johnson "The Enforcer" and "Junkyard Dog," a nod to his tenacity on the defensive end. Johnson was named to the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team.

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But Johnson’s offensive prowess didn’t take a back seat to his defensive strengths. His shooting from beyond the 3-point line showed improvements as the season progressed.

Morez Johnson Jr. cutting down the net

Morez Johnson Jr. of the Michigan Wolverines cuts down the net after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 in the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 6, 2026. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Many early NBA projections gave Johnson a first-round grade. It’s unclear how much name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation he would command if he returns to Michigan or transfers elsewhere.

Johnson has been active on social media, interacting with teammates as they consider returning to Michigan for another championship push.

Morez Johnson Jr. celebrating after scoring a basket.

Morez Johnson Jr. of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after scoring in the second half against the UConn Huskies during the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 6, 2026. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

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Michigan added a key piece this week, with Jalen Reed transferring from LSU, On3 reported. Reed was limited during the 2025-26 season by an Achilles injury.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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