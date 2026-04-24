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Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz makes decision on defending French Open title again amid wrist injury

Alcaraz has won at Roland Garros back-to-back years

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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There will be a new French Open champion this summer.

Back-to-back reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz announced that he will be off the clay this year after a wrist injury earlier this month.

"After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the evolution to decide when we will return to the court. It's a complicated moment for me, but I'm sure we'll come out stronger from here," Alcaraz posted to social media.

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Carlos Alcaraz hitting a forehand during a tennis match at Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays against Fabian Marozsan of Hungary in the second round of the singles competition at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on May 28, 2025. (Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

No. 2-ranked Alcaraz was injured at the Barcelona Open this month during his first-round win and withdrew the following day.

He pulled out of this week's Madrid Open and attended the Laureus World Sports Awards in the Spanish capital on Monday with his wrist immobilized.

Alcaraz started the year in sensational form, beating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. That made him the youngest man ever to win all four Grand Slam titles in tennis.

He lost the Monte Carlo final to Jannik Sinner at the start of this month and surrendered the No. 1 ranking to his Italian rival.

Carlos Alcaraz reacting after winning third set at French Open final in Paris

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning the third set against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Open at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris on June 8, 2025. (Thibault Camus/AP)

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Last year, Alcaraz beat Sinner in the finals of the Italian Open and French Open, where he saved three match points in an epic match. Alcaraz then lost the Wimbledon final to Sinner before beating him again in the U.S. Open final.

Last year's final between Alcaraz and Sinner lasted five hours and 29 minutes, the longest French Open final ever. Alcaraz came back from down two sets to love, with three of the sets going into tiebreaks.

Either Alcaraz or Sinner has won each of the last nine Grand Slams and has faced the other in each of the last four.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrating victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the French Open in Paris

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the French Open in Paris on June 9, 2024. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)

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Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in the 2024 tournament before taking Sinner down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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