NASCAR makes major change in front office, including new CEO in unprecedented move: report

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It is the end of an era in NASCAR.

The Athletic reported Friday that Jim France is stepping down as NASCAR's CEO, and his replacement will be the first non-France family member to run the ship.

The outlet noted that France, who will remain NASCAR's chairman, will be replaced by NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell.

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France's father founded NASCAR in 1948, and it has grown into the most popular motorsport in the United States.

Ben Kennedy, France's great-nephew, will also be promoted from executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovations officer to NASCAR's chief operating officer.

All the changes are expected to be announced on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, where the Jack Link's 500 will be run on Sunday.

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France took on both roles in August 2018, shortly after his nephew, Brian, stepped down.

France's 54% ownership stake of NASCAR will remain unchanged — Kennedy's mother owns the other 46%.

This is hardly the first seismic change for NASCAR this year — Steve Phelps announced in January he was stepping down as commissioner in the wake of two racing teams, including one owned by Michael Jordan, filing an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

The suit unearthed inflammatory text messages Phelps sent during contentious revenue-sharing negotiations. Jordan's 23XI Racing and NASCAR settled their suit in December.

He was named NASCAR's first commissioner last season after a courting process for the same role by the PGA Tour. The opportunity with the PGA was revealed during December testimony in the trial.

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France, however, is reportedly insistent that the lawsuits had nothing to do with his decision to step down, and it has been a thought for a long while.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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