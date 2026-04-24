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Nascar

NASCAR makes major change in front office, including new CEO in unprecedented move: report

Jim France is reportedly stepping down from his role

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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It is the end of an era in NASCAR.

The Athletic reported Friday that Jim France is stepping down as NASCAR's CEO, and his replacement will be the first non-France family member to run the ship.

The outlet noted that France, who will remain NASCAR's chairman, will be replaced by NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell.

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US President Donald Trump greeted by NASCAR Chairman Jim France and Sen. Rick Scott at Daytona International Speedway

President Donald Trump is greeted by NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France and Sen. Rick Scott before the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Graythen/AFP)

France's father founded NASCAR in 1948, and it has grown into the most popular motorsport in the United States.

Ben Kennedy, France's great-nephew, will also be promoted from executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovations officer to NASCAR's chief operating officer.

All the changes are expected to be announced on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, where the Jack Link's 500 will be run on Sunday.

Jim France and Rick Hendrick celebrating at Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France

Jim France, chairman and CEO of NASCAR, and team owner Rick Hendrick celebrate as the No. 24 NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet ZL1 finishes the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France, on June 10, 2023. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LONGTIME NASCAR CREW CHIEF TELLS WILD STORY ABOUT ONE OF THE SPORT'S BIGGEST CHARACTERS

France took on both roles in August 2018, shortly after his nephew, Brian, stepped down.

France's 54% ownership stake of NASCAR will remain unchanged — Kennedy's mother owns the other 46%.

This is hardly the first seismic change for NASCAR this year — Steve Phelps announced in January he was stepping down as commissioner in the wake of two racing teams, including one owned by Michael Jordan, filing an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

The suit unearthed inflammatory text messages Phelps sent during contentious revenue-sharing negotiations. Jordan's 23XI Racing and NASCAR settled their suit in December.

He was named NASCAR's first commissioner last season after a courting process for the same role by the PGA Tour. The opportunity with the PGA was revealed during December testimony in the trial.

NASCAR Chairman Jim France congratulates Michael Jordan in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France congratulates NBA Hall of Famer and 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan in victory lane after Tyler Reddick won the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 15, 2026. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

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France, however, is reportedly insistent that the lawsuits had nothing to do with his decision to step down, and it has been a thought for a long while.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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