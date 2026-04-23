2026 NHL Conn Smythe Trophy Odds: Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon Favored

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Florida's Sam Bennett took home the Conn Smythe Trophy last season — the trophy awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With the Panthers out of the postseason, a new player will take the crown in 2026.

Who will it be?

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 24, along with a look at the winners over the last 20 years.

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Conn Smythe Trophy winner

Nathan MacKinnon: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Cale Makar: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Sebastian Aho: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Connor McDavid: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Seth Jarvis: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Nikita Kucherov: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Scott Wedgewood: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Frederik Andersen: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Mikko Rantanen: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Martin Necas: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brandon Hagel: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Wyatt Johnston: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Andrei Svechnikov: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Jason Robertson: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite: It's no surprise that Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon is the favorite in this spot. Since getting drafted by the Avalanche with the first pick of the 2013 NHL Draft, he's tallied 126 points in the postseason, including 24 in 2022, when the Avalanche last hoisted the Cup. While he's never won the Conn Smythe Trophy, some of his career accolades include the Ted Lindsay Award (NHL's most outstanding player in the regular season), NHL First All-Star Team and the Hart Trophy (regular-season MVP trophy).

Ones to Watch: Cale Makar and Connor McDavid are ones to watch in this market. McDavid won this award in 2024, despite the fact his Edmonton Oilers were on the losing side of the Stanley Cup Final that year. Makar — MacKinnon's teammate — secured the trophy in 2022 when the Avalanche won it all. Currently, Makar & Co. are up 3-0 on the Kings in the best-of-seven Round 1 series. McDavid and his Oilers are tied 1-1 with Anaheim.

Past NHL Conn Smythe Trophy winners

2025: Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

2024: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers*

2023: Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

2022: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2021: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

2020: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

2019: Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

2018: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

2017: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2016: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2015: Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks

2014: Justin Williams, Los Angeles Kings

2013: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

2012: Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

2011: Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins

2010: Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

2009: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

2008: Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings

2007: Scott Niedermayer, Anaheim Ducks

2006: Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes

* Asterisk indicates that player was a member of the losing team in the Stanley Cup Final