Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, 67, hospitalized after medical emergency: report

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Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor was hospitalized on Friday, TMZ reported.

The New York Giants legend suffered a medical emergency in New Jersey, warranting the visit, the outlet said.

Taylor's status is unclear at this time, but TMZ said that it does not appear to be serious, citing "those close to" him.

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Taylor's former Giants did not immediately respond to an email.

L.T. is widely regarded as the greatest linebacker to ever play. He was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, including in his rookie season.

He won two Super Bowls , made 10 straight Pro Bowls and was named the MVP of the 1986 season. He also remains the franchise's all-time sacks leader, which includes his 9½ sacks from his rookie season, before sacks became a stat.

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This came despite a lavish lifestyle off the field, which resulted in legal troubles after his playing days. Drug problems have also resulted in health problems later in life.

Taylor showed his support for President Donald Trump in 2024, appearing at a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

"I grew up a Democrat, and I've always been a Democrat, until I met this man right here," Taylor said to cheers. "Nobody in my family ever will vote for a Democrat again."

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Taylor made Giants headlines last year when he quickly turned down Abdul Carter's request to wear his No. 56 that has been retired by the organization since 1994, just one season after he retired.

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