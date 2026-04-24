Fernando Mendoza says the Raiders have 'the most Hispanic fan base'

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza claimed his new team has the "most Hispanic fan base" after going No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Mendoza made the statement during his introductory press conference for the team on Friday.

"The history of the Raiders, especially the Hispanic history, is like no other. I believe it's probably the most Hispanic fan base and legends like Mr. [Jim] Plunkett, like Mr. [Tom] Flores. I mean, all those legendary Hispanic idols and cornerstones of the franchise. It means a lot as a Cuban American to come to this franchise and help try to carry the torch. But again, I've got to prove it, and I'm really looking forward to connecting with the Hispanic community here," Mendoza said.

Mendoza himself is Cuban, as the descendant of Cuban refugees.

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After Fidel Castro seized control of Cuba and installed a communist regime, all four of Mendoza's grandparents fled the country and came to America.

"We all thought it was temporary," Mendoza's maternal grandfather, Alberto Espino, previously told The Washington Post . "There was no way the United States would allow a communist regime 90 miles away."

But Castro's reign endured, so Espino and the Mendozas remained in the U.S. and built their lives as Americans.

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Mendoza is coming into the NFL after one of the best seasons by a quarterback in college football history for Indiana.

Now, as the quarterback of the Raiders, he will be under pressure to carry one of the league's historic franchises back to prominence after decades of underachieving.

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"It's a huge responsibility, but it's also a huge honor to honor the legacy. The Raiders are a core historic franchise and one of the faces of the NFL, and I feel like, again, I need to prove it and earn it every single day," Mendoza said.

"Especially as a rookie, nothing's given, and my belief in that everything is earned. So, I'm going to come in humble, try to establish myself with my work ethic and lead by example, but at the end of the day, it's all great saying these words, but I've got to do it."