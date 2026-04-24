Jets draft pick Kenyon Sadiq thought he was getting pranked during phone call

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New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq thought one of the most important calls of his life was a prank call.

The Jets drafted Sadiq with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, but the 21-year-old wasn’t so sure at first.

"Kenyon, how you doing? This is Darren Mougey with the New York Jets," Darren Mougey, the Jets general manager, said to start the phone call.

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"I'm doing good. How are you?" Sadiq responded.

"You're doing good. We're going to pick you right here and make you a New York Jet," Mougey replied.

"OK. I appreciate it," Sadiq said, still seeming to be a little apprehensive that he was actually talking to Mougey and not a prankster.

The former Oregon star seemed to realize that his NFL Draft dreams were turning into reality when head coach Aaron Glenn got on the phone.

"Kenyon, how you doing, buddy?" Glenn asked.

"I'm doing good. I'm excited, coach," Sadiq said.

"Good. We're excited, too, man. Listen, we're going to bring you up here. You're going to be a huge weapon for us. All right," Glenn said.

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"Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I was thinking it's going to be a prank call for a second," Sadiq said.

Glenn laughed and assured Sadiq that he was in fact, going to the Jets.

"No, we're not pranking you, brother. No, you gonna be a jet. You gonna be a Jet. Trust me on that, man. You've been a target for us for a while," Glenn said.

Sadiq starred at Oregon last season, as in 14 games he caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight touchdowns led all FBS tight ends and he was named a second-team All-American.

The Idaho native impressed at the NFL Combine in February when he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. The impressive number was not only the best among all tight ends this year, but the fastest a tight end has run over the last 14 NFL combines.

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Sadiq was the first of two weapons that the Jets added for new quarterback Geno Smith on Thursday. They traded back into the first round to select Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. with the No. 30 overall pick.

Cooper was a top receiver for Fernando Mendoza on Indiana’s national championship-winning team last season. In 16 games, he caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Sadiq and Cooper will join wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall as Smith’s top weapons heading into next season.

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