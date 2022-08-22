Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy partner with PGA Tour for new competition series: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are reportedly collaborating on a new business venture that will bring together the biggest names in golf for a series of one-day stadium events beginning in 2024.

The proposal, which is said to be held in partnership with the PGA Tour and coincide with the Tour’s schedule, was discussed during a meeting in Wilmington, Delaware last week when Woods and several other top players met to discuss the expansion of LIV Golf, Golf Week reported, citing multiple sources.

According to the report, the Woods-McIlroy events will be held in front of a live audience and will be "technology-forward."

The proposal, which could run from January to March, was reportedly well received by those in attendance.

Last week’s meeting was reportedly called in order to "rally support" around the PGA Tour as LIV Golf continues to cause controversy and more of the world’s top golfers make the jump to the Saudi-backed professional circuit.

"It’s impactful, and I think it shows how much he cares about the Tour," McIlroy said last week of Woods' presence at the meeting. "I think it shows how much he cares about the players that are coming through and are going to be the next generation."

"He is the hero that we’ve all looked up to. His voice carries further than anyone else’s in the game of golf. His role is navigating us to a place where we all think we should be."

According to Golf Week, Woods and McIlroy started working on the project two years ago and have already earned PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s support.