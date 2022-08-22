Expand / Collapse search
Published

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy partner with PGA Tour for new competition series: report

The project is expected to launch in 2024

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are reportedly collaborating on a new business venture that will bring together the biggest names in golf for a series of one-day stadium events beginning in 2024. 

The proposal, which is said to be held in partnership with the PGA Tour and coincide with the Tour’s schedule, was discussed during a meeting in Wilmington, Delaware last week when Woods and several other top players met to discuss the expansion of LIV Golf, Golf Week reported, citing multiple sources.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, plays his tee shot on the 10th hole watched by his playing partner Tiger Woods, of The United States, during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, plays his tee shot on the 10th hole watched by his playing partner Tiger Woods, of The United States, during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

According to the report, the Woods-McIlroy events will be held in front of a live audience and will be "technology-forward."

The proposal, which could run from January to March, was reportedly well received by those in attendance.  

Last week’s meeting was reportedly called in order to "rally support" around the PGA Tour as LIV Golf continues to cause controversy and more of the world’s top golfers make the jump to the Saudi-backed professional circuit. 

Tiger Woods, of The United States, with Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, during the Celebration of Champions prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. 

Tiger Woods, of The United States, with Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, during the Celebration of Champions prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"It’s impactful, and I think it shows how much he cares about the Tour," McIlroy said last week of Woods' presence at the meeting. "I think it shows how much he cares about the players that are coming through and are going to be the next generation."

"He is the hero that we’ve all looked up to. His voice carries further than anyone else’s in the game of golf. His role is navigating us to a place where we all think we should be."

Tiger Woods, of The United States, and Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, on the 18th fairway  during the Celebration of Champions prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. 

Tiger Woods, of The United States, and Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, on the 18th fairway  during the Celebration of Champions prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.  (Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

According to Golf Week, Woods and McIlroy started working on the project two years ago and have already earned PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s support. 

