Tiger Woods, top PGA golfers meet to discuss LIV Golf, direction of Tour: reports

The BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club begins on Thursday

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Tiger Woods flew into Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday and met with a number of the world’s top players in order to discuss the threat of the LIV Golf League as well as the direction of the PGA Tour. 

Rickie Fowler, who did not qualify for this week’s BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, flew with Woods to the meeting and met with a number of players who have remained loyal to the PGA Tour. 

Tiger Woods prepares a shot during the 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022, in St. Andrews, United Kingdom.

Tiger Woods prepares a shot during the 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022, in St. Andrews, United Kingdom. (MB Media/Getty Images)

Among those in attendance were golfers Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, according to the New York Post.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan wasn't invited to the players' meeting. He's expected to hold an informal meeting Wednesday, ESPN reported.

"There is a player meeting, but that’s all I can tell you about that," Jon Rahm said earlier in the day.

Jon Rahm looks down the fairway during the FedEx St. Jude Championship,  Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jon Rahm looks down the fairway during the FedEx St. Jude Championship,  Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The meeting was reportedly called in order to "rally support" around the PGA Tour as LIV Golf continues to cause controversy and more of the world’s top golfers make the jump to the Saudi-backed tour. One person who attended told ESPN, "It was a good meeting."

"I’m not sure what, if anything, will change, what will be the result of it," Patrick Cantlay said before it took place. "I think it’s good that a lot of the players are getting together to discuss the situation out here, especially given the current circumstances."

Woods, who reportedly was offered between $700 million and $800 million to join LIV, has been highly critical of LIV Golf and its CEO, Greg Norman. 

At July’s Open Championship in St. Andrews, Woods agreed with the R&A’s decision to not invite Norman to the Open Championship festivities.

"Greg has done some things that I don’t think is in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport," Woods told reporters at the Open Championship. "And I believe it was the right thing."

The meeting comes one week after a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order for Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford, who were seeking to play in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs. The three golfers were suspended by the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf. 

Rory McIlrory, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay during the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aug. 12, 2022, in Memphis.

Rory McIlrory, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay during the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aug. 12, 2022, in Memphis. (Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Woods was critical of the LIV Golf format at the Open Championship, as well as the signing bonuses that LIV has reportedly paid to players who have decided to leave the PGA Tour. 

"But what these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice?" Woods asked reporters on Tuesday. "What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes."

LIV’s next event is scheduled for Sept. 2-4 at The Oaks Golf Course at The International in Boston. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.