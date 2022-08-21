Expand / Collapse search
Rory McIlroy hurls remote-controlled golf ball into water at BMW Championship

By Sunday, Rory McIlroy was off the pack

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Rory McIlroy didn’t appear to be too happy with the appearance of a remote-controlled golf ball on the green while he was in the middle of the third round of the BMW Championship on Saturday.

The incident took place at the 15th hole of the tournament. The ball made a circle around the hole before McIlroy pushed it away with his putter. When the ball came back around, he threw it into the water.

Rory McIlroy reacts to the gallery during the third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Rory McIlroy reacts to the gallery during the third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Wilmington, Delaware. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

"He kept yelling at Rory, ‘This is my dream, this is my dream,’" Scott Stallings told USA Today of the fan who was apparently controlling the ball. "I don’t know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone."

Stallings said he thought McIlroy tossing the ball in the water was "great."

"I was about to go and do the same thing," Stallings added.

The fan was escorted away from the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware

A man is taken away after the play of Rory McIlroy and Scott Stallings was disrupted during the BMW Championship on Aug. 20, 2022.

A man is taken away after the play of Rory McIlroy and Scott Stallings was disrupted during the BMW Championship on Aug. 20, 2022. (Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports)

McIlroy finished the third round shooting a 70 and was five shots off the lead. He was a few shots behind Patrick Cantlay, who shot a 65 and was 12-under 201 for the tournament, and Xander Schauffele, who shot a 67.

Rory McIlroy watches his shot of the on the sixth tee during the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, Aug. 20, 2022.

Rory McIlroy watches his shot of the on the sixth tee during the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

On Sunday, McIlroy fell off the pace of the leaders. Cantlay, Stallings and Schauffele were duking it out in the final nine holes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.