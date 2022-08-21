Rory McIlroy hurls remote-controlled golf ball into water at BMW Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McIlroy didn’t appear to be too happy with the appearance of a remote-controlled golf ball on the green while he was in the middle of the third round of the BMW Championship on Saturday.

The incident took place at the 15th hole of the tournament. The ball made a circle around the hole before McIlroy pushed it away with his putter. When the ball came back around, he threw it into the water.

"He kept yelling at Rory, ‘This is my dream, this is my dream,’" Scott Stallings told USA Today of the fan who was apparently controlling the ball. "I don’t know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone."

Stallings said he thought McIlroy tossing the ball in the water was "great."

"I was about to go and do the same thing," Stallings added.

The fan was escorted away from the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware

McIlroy finished the third round shooting a 70 and was five shots off the lead. He was a few shots behind Patrick Cantlay, who shot a 65 and was 12-under 201 for the tournament, and Xander Schauffele, who shot a 67.

On Sunday, McIlroy fell off the pace of the leaders. Cantlay, Stallings and Schauffele were duking it out in the final nine holes.

