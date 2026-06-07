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Washington Mystics

WNBA coach escorted off floor by police officers following intense moment with officials during game

Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson received two technical fouls with 3:52 left in the third quarter as Atlanta cruised to a 109-77 win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson needed to be escorted off the court by police officers after blowing up at WNBA officials in a game Saturday night against the Atlanta Dream.

The incident occurred with 3:52 remaining in the third quarter. Mystics guard Alicia Florez Getino was called for a foul on Dream star Angel Reese. Johnson was irate after the call and angrily addressed the officials as they were at the scorers’ table.

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Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson leaving the basketball court

Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson leaves the court after being ejected for technical fouls during a game against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in College Park, Ga., on June 6, 2026. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

Mystics second-year player Kiki Iriafen and other assistant coaches tried to hold Johnson back from continuing the conversation but to no avail. He received two technical fouls and was ejected from the game. Police officers stepped onto the court and ushered him into the locker room.

"I lost my cool," Johnson told reporters after the game. "There’s nothing more than that. That’s it. Officials did what was appropriate, and that’s all I can say."

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Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson reacting during a basketball game

Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson reacts during a game against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in College Park, Ga., on June 6, 2026. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

Atlanta won the game 109-77 behind Reese’s 18 points, 17 rebounds and four steals. Seven of her 17 rebounds in the game came from offensive boards. Rhyne Howard led the way for the Dream with 19 points and six steals.

Iriafen led Washington with 24 points, three rebounds and three assists. Sonia Citron had 18 points. Iriafen and Citron were the only two Washington players in double figures in scoring.

Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson reacting during a basketball game

Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson reacts during a game against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in College Park, Ga., on June 6, 2026. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

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The Dream improved to 7-3 on the season with the win. The Mystics fell to 4-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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