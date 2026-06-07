Jim Nantz delivers emotional tribute after CBS Sports assistant dies following crash at Memorial Tournament

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The CBS Sports team suffered a tragedy this week with the death of production assistant Bryce Adair, following a car crash while working at the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament in Ohio. Jim Nantz, the legendary lead broadcaster for the network, delivered quite the tribute during the telecast.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Adair, the 31-year-old was involved in a "horrific [sic] single car accident" on Wednesday night before dying on Saturday.

During Saturday afternoon's broadcast of the Memorial, Nantz appeared to be holding back tears while announcing Adair's death before offering up his heartfelt condolences.

JACK NICKLAUS DELIVERS FAIR CRITICISMS AND CONCERNS ABOUT THE CROWDED PGA TOUR SCHEDULE

"Be patient with us for a minute here," Nantz began, before taking a pause. "A huge loss earlier today within our CBS Sports family.

"Trust me when I tell you that in over 40 years, I have never seen our crew of 250 people come into a broadcast like this one carrying as much grief as they are now."

"Everyone loved him," Nantz later continued. "Every day, Bryce would greet you with a warm smile and a caring, compassionate spirit. He did many things for us. He won an Emmy for our Super Bowl broadcast. The world was his, and he deserved the world. I'm the one who has a chance to tell you how much we loved him.

"I want to say to his mother, Michelle, thank you for sharing your remarkable son with us. We loved him, and he will never be forgotten."

Adair was from Martinez, Georgia, located just outside of Augusta, and studied communications at Valdosta State University.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wolfson, CBS Sports' lead NFL and NCAA basketball reporter, posted a tribute of her own following the news of Adair's death.

"Our CBS family lost a great friend and colleague today," Wolfson wrote on X. "Bryce Adair brought joy to our crew, he was a kind soul and a true gentleman. I will remember him for his infectious smile, his love for the Eagles and music. I will miss our high fives on the sidelines and football talks in the car. He will be sorely missed."

A CBS obituary explained that Adair contributed to live sports production and broadcasting operations, ensuring coverage at major sporting events ran smoothly, and production standards were maintained at a high level.