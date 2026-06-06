Simone Biles reveals near-death experience: 'Almost dying wasn't on my bingo card this week'

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Olympic legend Simone Biles revealed that she "almost died" in a cryptic Instagram post on Saturday.

On her Instagram story, Biles shared vague details about the experience, without recounting any specifics, with the background just being a photo of her hand.

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"I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card this week," Biles wrote.

"This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices. I've been in bed resting this week. I'll explain sooner or later, but [shoutout] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers."

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Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, is a safety for the Indianapolis Colts. The couple has been married since 2023, though Owens' NFL career has occasionally forced them to spend time apart. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he has played for five different teams.

The two met while Owens was with the Houston Texans in 2019. Biles lives in Texas, where the couple has built a massive home together. Since his time in Houston, Owens has also played for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and now the Colts.

Back in November, Biles revealed that she had recently undergone three plastic surgeries.

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"I've had three plastic surgeries and two of them you would never be able to tell," she said in a TikTok that month.