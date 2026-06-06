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Simone Biles reveals near-death experience: 'Almost dying wasn't on my bingo card this week'

The Olympic gymnast said it was 'the scariest experience of my life'

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Olympic legend Simone Biles revealed that she "almost died" in a cryptic Instagram post on Saturday.

On her Instagram story, Biles shared vague details about the experience, without recounting any specifics, with the background just being a photo of her hand.

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Simone Biles waiting to perform during women's artistic gymnastics final

Simone Biles of the United States waits for her turn to perform during the women's artistic gymnastics final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Gregory Bull/AP)

"I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card this week," Biles wrote.

"This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices. I've been in bed resting this week. I'll explain sooner or later, but [shoutout] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers."

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Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens seated at Milano Ice Skating Arena watching men's single skating event

American gymnast Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens watch the men's single skating event on day seven of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 13, 2026. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, is a safety for the Indianapolis Colts. The couple has been married since 2023, though Owens' NFL career has occasionally forced them to spend time apart. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he has played for five different teams.

The two met while Owens was with the Houston Texans in 2019. Biles lives in Texas, where the couple has built a massive home together. Since his time in Houston, Owens has also played for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and now the Colts.

Back in November, Biles revealed that she had recently undergone three plastic surgeries.

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American gymnast Simone Biles watching a football game at Soldier Field in Chicago

American gymnast Simone Biles watches the NFC Divisional Playoffs game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 18, 2026. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"I've had three plastic surgeries and two of them you would never be able to tell," she said in a TikTok that month.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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