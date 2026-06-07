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Pro Wrestling

2 TNA Wrestling stars depart company

TNA said Steve Maclin and Myla Grace were released

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Pro wrestling stars Steve Maclin, Deonna Purrazzo dish on Battle for the Brave matches Video

Pro wrestling stars Steve Maclin, Deonna Purrazzo dish on Battle for the Brave matches

Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin break down who is going to be on the Battle for the Brave card with Fox News Digital.

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Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) announced the departures of Steve Maclin and Myla Grace on Sunday.

TNA announced the releases in a note posted to its website.

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Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo hold title belts

Pro wrestling stars Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo were champions at TNA. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo look at each other

Pro wrestling stars Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo stare at each other. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

"TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Steve Maclin and Myla Grace, effective immediately. We wish them the best in their future endeavors," the company said.

Grace, who is from Northern Ireland, started her stint at TNA in June 2025 when she appeared on the Against All Odds event pre-show. She teamed up with Xia Brookside and Harley Hudson.

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She had a handful of singles and tag team matches since making her debut. She never was able to hold a championship in TNA. Her last appearance came in a March taping where she lost to Elayna Black. She hadn’t appeared for the company since then.

Myla Grace reacting during a women's pro-wrestling match at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

Myla Grace reacts during the women's pro-wrestling event "MARIGOLD" at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on May 20, 2024. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Myla Grace entering the wrestling ring at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

Myla Grace enters the ring during the women's pro-wrestling event "MARIGOLD" at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on July 30, 2024. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Maclin had been with TNA since 2021. He was the first TNA international champion, holding the belt twice. He also held the Impact World Championship once. He was in an intense storyline with TNA world champion Mike Santana, which saw him get injured and "fired" before coming back to the ring.

He lost to Santana in his last match with TNA.

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Grace and Maclin have yet to comment on their releases.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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