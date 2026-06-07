2 TNA Wrestling stars depart company

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Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) announced the departures of Steve Maclin and Myla Grace on Sunday.

TNA announced the releases in a note posted to its website.

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"TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Steve Maclin and Myla Grace, effective immediately. We wish them the best in their future endeavors," the company said.

Grace, who is from Northern Ireland, started her stint at TNA in June 2025 when she appeared on the Against All Odds event pre-show. She teamed up with Xia Brookside and Harley Hudson.

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She had a handful of singles and tag team matches since making her debut. She never was able to hold a championship in TNA. Her last appearance came in a March taping where she lost to Elayna Black. She hadn’t appeared for the company since then.

Maclin had been with TNA since 2021. He was the first TNA international champion, holding the belt twice. He also held the Impact World Championship once. He was in an intense storyline with TNA world champion Mike Santana, which saw him get injured and "fired" before coming back to the ring.

He lost to Santana in his last match with TNA.

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Grace and Maclin have yet to comment on their releases.